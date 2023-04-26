The mayor of the Brazilian city of Araucaria married a 16-year-old teenager and the day after the ceremony he appointed his new mother-in-law as Secretary of Culture and Tourism of this municipality in southern Brazil, the Public Ministry reported on Tuesday.

Is about Hissam Hussein Dehaini, 65 years oldto whom the Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation for nepotism, because the appointment benefited the mother of the adolescent, who had to approve the union of the minor for it to have legal validity.

The civil marriage was contracted on April 12, one day after the young woman, who was the city’s teenage beauty queen, turned 16. There, at this age, a minor can legally formalize a marital union as long as they have the prior approval of her parents.

On April 13, one day later, the decree by which the mayor appointed Marilene Rode as his Secretary of Culture and Tourism was published in the Official Gazette of the municipality, with a salary of 21,416 reais (more than 19 million pesos). ) monthly. Until then, the mother-in-law was an official in the Ministry of Education with a lower salary.

The case generated a political scandal in Araucariamunicipality in the metropolitan area of ​​Curitiba, the capital of the state of Paraná.

The scandal was fueled by information that It was the deputy mayor of Araucaria herself, Hilda Lukalski Seima, who, as head of the city’s Civil Registry, made the marriage official. Both were elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020 by a coalition of conservative parties.

But it is not the first scandal for this man, because in 2010, when he was serving in a previous mandate, he granted public office to his then wife, two of his daughters and a brother-in-law, which was the subject of an investigation that ended up being shelved.

The mayor’s office clarified in a note that the appointment is a “discretionary act of the head of the Executive Power, who considered that the official meets the necessary conditions for the exercise of the position, since she has 26 years of experience in public service.”

The Public Ministry, for its part, alleges that the Constitution expressly prohibits nepotism, that is, that occupants of executive positions by public mandate appoint, hire or favor family members in positions of public power.

