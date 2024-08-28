Mystery in Rome: 65-Year-Old Found Naked with His Head in the Fridge

Mystery surrounds the death of a 65-year-old man found naked, lying on the floor with his head in the refrigerator inside his apartment.

The victim is a German citizen, Joachim Radtke Horst, who worked in Rome. The alarm was raised by a colleague of the 65-year-old who, not having heard from him, went to his home, located in the Fidene neighborhood.

The man, in fact, had been unreachable on the phone since the previous Saturday while his body was discovered on Monday 26 August. In the house, as he writes The Messengerno signs of forced entry were found: the door was closed.

At the moment, investigators are not ruling out any hypothesis: it is not excluded that the 65-year-old may have been taken ill while looking for something fresh in the refrigerator.