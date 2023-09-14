The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, announced that the federal decree law regarding regulating the weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles has set a maximum limit for the weights and loads of heavy transport vehicles traveling on the country’s roads, not exceeding 65 tons.

He stated in response to a question by “Emirates Al-Youm” that this limit will be applied experimentally, starting from the first of next October, and will be officially implemented, with its penalties and violations, starting from the first of February 2024.

The Minister pointed out that heavy transport owners and companies were given a grace period of up to four months to adjust their situations in line with the provisions of the law, the executive regulations of which will be issued before next February, explaining that implementing the new law contributes to reducing traffic accident deaths by 50% per 100,000 people. It reduces the cost of road maintenance by 200 million dirhams annually.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure organized a press conference in Abu Dhabi yesterday to announce the details of amending the federal law regarding regulating the weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles that use the country’s roads.

During the conference, Al Mazrouei stressed coordination with the competent federal and local authorities to install 24 smart electronic portals by the end of 2024, concerned with measuring and monitoring the weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles, and working to prepare decisions related to tables of maximum gross and axle weights, and tables of maximum permitted dimensions according to vehicle classifications and number. Its axes, in addition to a list of violations and administrative penalties for actions that occur in violation of the provisions of the law and the decisions implementing it, the entities responsible for imposing these penalties, and the grievance mechanism against them.

He added: “These efforts aim to improve and develop the infrastructure related to the infrastructure, transport and logistics sectors, in addition to their role in strengthening the national economy, as the contribution of the land transport sector to the gross domestic product amounts to 14 billion dirhams. It also provides better opportunities for sustainability and development, and will enhance… “Our competitiveness will increase and the quality of life of our citizens will be improved.”

Al Mazrouei said: “It is expected that the implementation of the new decree law will contribute to reducing traffic accident deaths by 50% per 100,000 people, as studies indicate that the death rate in truck accidents reaches 62%. It will also have a positive impact on road and bridge networks, and will contribute to reducing The cost of road maintenance is 200 million dirhams annually.

He continued that the studies prepared in this regard showed that the application of the federal law and the decisions implementing it will work to reduce carbon emissions by a rate of five billion kilograms until 2032, and thus reduce pollution. Thus, the proper application of the law and decisions will contribute to supporting the goals of the Year of Sustainability.

The Minister pointed out the role of the law in supporting the state’s goals in support of climate neutrality and its strategic initiative for climate neutrality 2050, the Year of Sustainability, and its hosting of the “COP28” climate conference, because of its role in reducing the negative impact of environmental pollution and carbon dioxide emissions, as well as its role in promoting Infrastructure and supporting safe and sustainable behaviors in the land transport sector of goods, thus enhancing the quality of road infrastructure, which supports the goals of global leadership, in addition to its contribution to prolonging the lifespan of roads and their sustainability in the country.

• It is expected that the implementation of the new decree law will contribute to reducing traffic accident deaths by 50% per 100,000 people, and the cost of road maintenance by 200 million dirhams annually.