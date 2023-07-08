The Dubai Police General Command revealed the statistics of smart transactions that were completed in the first half of the year 2023 through smart police stations, which numbered 22 smart centers distributed in various regions of the Emirate of Dubai, including police stations and suburban points, which amounted to 65 thousand and 942 smart transactions, completed by customers Dubai Police without human intervention, including 16,205 transactions for the service of opening reports, and 4,967 criminal inquiries.

Major General Ali Ahmed Ghanem, Director of the General Department of Logistics Support and Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee for Smart Police Stations Projects, said that Dubai smart police services have become a feature and culture of Dubai society and visitors to the emirate wishing to obtain police services, which is a successful project in line with the directions and aspirations. Our wise government in providing its services to customers with ease and ease, and with the highest standards that guarantee them an innovative and comfortable experience, and translates the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to achieve government directives by improving the quality of life of community members.

Ghanem stressed that the Dubai Police has achieved qualitative leaps in the field of providing police services, which is a reflection of the extent to which the Dubai Police’s objectives are in line with government directions aimed at making Dubai the smartest city in the world, by providing services that exceed the expectations and needs of customers according to the best and highest standards of service provision, and through a smart system. It continues to develop services in accordance with the latest international standards that enhance the quality of life in the emirate.