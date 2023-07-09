The Dubai Police General Command revealed the completion of 65,942 smart transactions without human intervention, including 16,205 service transactions for opening reports, and 4,967 criminal inquiries, during the first half of 2023, through 22 smart centers distributed in various regions of the Emirate of Dubai, including Police stations and suburban points.

Major General Ali Ahmed Ghanem, Director of the General Department of Logistics Support and Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee for Smart Police Stations Projects (SPS), said that Dubai Smart Police services have become a feature and culture of Dubai society and visitors to the emirate wishing to obtain police services, which is a successful project in line with The directives and aspirations of our government to provide its services to customers with ease and ease, and with the highest standards that guarantee them an innovative and comfortable experience, and translates the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to achieve government directives by improving the quality of life of community members.

He stressed that the Dubai Police has achieved qualitative leaps in the field of providing police services, which is a reflection of the compatibility of the objectives of the Dubai Police with the government’s directions aimed at making Dubai the smartest city in the world, by providing services that exceed the expectations and needs of customers according to the best and highest standards of service provision, and through a smart system, It continues to develop services according to the latest international standards that enhance the quality of life in the emirate.

• 4,967 criminal inquiries were received by Dubai Police during the first half, through 22 smart centers.