The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a judgment awarding a compensation of 65,000 dirhams to the victim of a traffic accident who was run over under the wheels of a vehicle whose driver was driving against the road, after the judgment was overturned by the Court of Cassation and the Judiciary to reconsider the case.

In detail, the Civil Court of First Instance in Dubai decided to compensate the victim of a traffic accident with an additional 15,000 dirhams in compensation of 50,000 dirhams, which was decided by the Insurance Dispute Resolution Committee, bringing the total amount awarded in his favor to 65,000 dirhams.

For his part, the plaintiff (the victim of the accident) appealed the ruling before the Court of Appeal, demanding the insurance company that covers the vehicle of the offending driver to pay an amount of 400,000 dirhams, given the physical and material damage he suffered as a result of running over the driver’s car that he was driving against the premises of a private hospital.

The plaintiff based his lawsuit on the fact that the driver of the vehicle causing the accident was driving in the opposite direction, and ran over him and a number of people who were standing next to him, noting that the car threw him forcefully onto the sidewalk and ran over his left arm, causing serious injury to his forearm and hand, which required surgery. The medical report included a recommendation to perform a second arm surgery within two years, estimating a current disability rate of 30% and permanent disability of 15%.

In his appeal, the plaintiff confirmed that he works as a nurse in the hospital in which the accident occurred, and stopped working for more than six months, during which he was deprived of salaries at an average of 50 thousand and 235 dirhams, and the cost of treatment in the hospital amounted to 49 thousand and 127 dirhams, without calculating the cost of the surgery that was performed. He performed it one day after the accident, after which he was unable to complete the treatment in this hospital, noting that the total amounts it cost exceeds the compensation decided by the committee.

After examining the appeal, the Court of Appeal stated that it considered the medical report of bodily harm to the plaintiff, but considered that the compensation assessment by the Court of First Instance was appropriate, so it upheld the initial ruling and rejected the appeal.

In addition, the plaintiff again appealed the judgment of the Court of Appeal before the Court of Cassation, claiming that the judgment was wrong in the application of the law, and that the compensation he was awarded was not commensurate with the extent of the damage and injuries he sustained, and other reasons included in the appeal.

After examining his appeal, the Court of Cassation overturned the appealed judgment and referred the case again to the Court of Appeal to decide again, after it found that the appealed judgment was limited to compensation for physical and moral damage, and was not subjected to material damage represented in the expenses incurred by the plaintiff.

For its part, the defendant insurance company stated that the papers submitted by the plaintiff were devoid of any bonds indicating financial losses, and the medical report did not indicate that the injury would affect the appellant in the future, or prevent him from continuing his work, and that the account statement that He claims that they are bank transfers of the amounts he incurred for the treatment, which came anonymously and in general, and it is a process of transferring multiple funds, from which it is not clear whether all of them are for the benefit of the hospital or not.

After examining the case again in a different body, the Court of Appeal concluded that the plaintiff had not submitted conclusive documents regarding the material damage he had suffered, and upheld the contested ruling to compensate him in the amount of 65 thousand dirhams.