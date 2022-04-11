Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- In the mandate revocation day held yesterday, Sunday, April 10, in Ahome 65 thousand 180 people participatedof which 2 thousand 75 voted for the mandate to be revoked, and 62 thousand 467 votes for Andrés Manuel López Obrador to continue in the presidency of the Republic, while 648 null votes were, reported Francisco Cabrera Valenzuela.

The executive member of the District Board 02 of the INE He said that this reflects that 95.82 percent of the votes were favorable for the citizen president of the Republic to continue in the position for which he was elected until September 30, 2024, and that only 3.18 percent voted in favor of the mandate was revoked, and 1 percent were invalid votes.

“It should also be noted that the citizen participation rate was equivalent to 19.34 percent of the nominal list of voters in this district.”

He added that with the act of district computation, the institute completes the organization of the mandate revocation, which began in January and ended yesterday with the vote.

“These are the results of electoral district 02, of course the National Electoral Institute will add the 300 district tally sheets to consolidate the information at the national level regarding the results of this consultative exercise.”

Results of the calculation of electoral district 02. Photo: Debate

He added that once the INE consolidates this information, it will send it to the Electoral Court of the Judicial Branch of the Federation, which, according to the provisions of the Federal Law on Mandate Revocation, is the competent body to determine the validity of the revocation of the mandate. mandate and communicate the corresponding results and determine if it is binding or not, and any result of the same will be communicated through the Court to the citizen president of the Republic.