A majority of adults in 19 countries say this division is caused by “very strong” political tension

65% of adults in 19 countries believe that the society in which they live is strongly divided by conflicts related to divergent political opinions. The conclusion is from a survey carried out by the Pew Research Center🇧🇷

South Korea (49%), United States (41%), Malaysia (38%), Israel (35%), France (35%) are the countries where this perception that political tensions are “very strong” is more widespread.



The analysis was based on surveys of 20,944 people, carried out from February 14 to June 3, 2022. Residents of Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, Japan, Malaysia were interviewed , Singapore, South Korea, Hungary, Poland, Israel, USA and Australia.

Out of 10 South Koreans, 9 say there are strong conflicts between people who support political parties; nearly half (49%) think these disagreements are “very strong🇧🇷 The US is a leader in ranking: 88% see some kind of seriousness in disagreements.

Both countries show since 2021 a decline in the share of adults who consider tensions as “much strong”🇧🇷 THE drop was 9 percentage points since last year among South Koreans, while in the US it was 13 points.

In other nations, however, perceived political divisions are increasing. Since 2021, there has been a substantial increase in the number of adults who see strong political divisions in the Netherlands, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Singapore, Spain, France, Sweden and Belgium.

The polling center also asked whether respondents thought party divisions had a strong presence in the United States.

In the 18 non-US countries surveyed, an average of 74% of adults can see conflicts in the USA. And for most, there is more conflict in the US than there is in their own country.

This is the case in Australia, Sweden and Japan, where they are about 40 percentage points more likely to say that there are conflicts between people who support different parties in the US than to say the same about their own country.