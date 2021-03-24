Almost two thirds of searches made on Google, combined mobile with desktop devices, they end up without clicking on any web property, data that reaches more than three quarters in the case of smartphones.

The study published by SparkToro with data from SimilarWeb indicates that between January and December 2020, 64.82% of searches carried out on Google worldwide they end up without the user clicking on any web property.

Some experts argue that the so-called “zero click“It can be misleading terminology. within these values ​​clicks on Google SERP are also counted, that is, the non-organic results that appear under the carousel of the search bar and that do not require entering any external website from Google.

To achieve these results, SimilarWeb analyzed 5.1 trillion searches in 2020 on more than 100 million mobile devices and desktops, in which 33.59% of the time users clicked on an organic result and 1.59% on paid results.

Between January and December 2020, 64.82% of searches carried out on Google around the world end without the user clicking

Figures from the study show that on desktop devices such as PCs, laptops and tablets, the percentage of clicks is much higher (53.53%) than on mobiles (22.78%).

The data may be “underestimating some mobile searches and almost all voice searches,” says study author Rand Fishkin, that considers that if this data were included the number of searches that ended without clicking would be greater.

In addition, this data is complemented by trends such as the increase in Google searches since the end of 2019 that Fishkin believes may be related to the pandemic.

Because of this, Increased use of desktop devices slightly increased the number of organic clicks in 2020But December 2020 has been the largest number of Google SERP clicked or no-click searches ever recorded, according to the report.

New functions

Google search announced this week new educational features for teachers and students, among which are a million science problems to practice interactively using questions on the topic.

This is a new interactive feature from the tech giant tests knowledge in high school subjects like math, chemistry and physics.

In this way, Google allows you to answer about a million problems, by writing in this tool “problems to practice chemical bonds”, for example, as well as seeing additional content on more than 2,000 concepts related to science, mathematics and technology (STEM).

The questions displayed were taken from different sources of educational resources, including BBC Bitesize, Byjus, Careers360, Chegg, CK12, Education Quizzes, GradeUp, Great Minds, Kahoot !, OpenStax, Toppr and Vedantu.

On the other hand, Google, Microsoft and Mozilla announced that they reached an agreement to eliminate major compatibility issues between major browsers Internet today.

The initiative, known as # Compat2021, seeks to solve five main compatibility problems of current browsers “so that developers can work on them as pillars”, and aims to achieve this in this year 2021, as its organizers assured.