Almost two-thirds of Germans oppose the participation of the your country’s team at the Qatar 2022 World Cup by the conditions labor and human rights in force in that country, According to a survey released this Saturday by Westdeutscher Rundfunk radio.

65 percent of respondents spoke in favor of a boycott of the teams when asked what should be the attitude of Germany against reports of poor working conditions and fatal accidents of workers in the construction of the infrastructure for the sporting event. Only 26 percent favored participation in the World Cup and nine percent said they did not have an opinion on it or did not want to answer the survey carried out by the demoscopic institute infratest-dimap among 1,198 citizens.

Even among those who defined themselves as soccer fans, expressed a large majority of 61 percent for a boycott, while that 33 percent declared in favor of participating and six percent did not issue an opinion. The Qatar World Cup is planned to take place between 21 November and December 18, 2022. It was awarded to the Arab emirate in a controversial FIFA vote in 2010.

According to a recent investigation by the British newspaper ‘The Guardian’, 6,500 workers from five Asian countries died in the last ten years in the construction of stadiums and other works infrastructure related to the event.

The Government of Qatar affirmed that they have carried out and are implementing reforms to improve working conditions, and that the figure deaths is not excessive given the magnitude of the labor from from abroad.