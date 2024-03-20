The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral announced the completion of 65% of the development and construction work for the Abu Dhabi Natural History Museum, which will be the largest of its kind in the Middle East region when its construction work is completed by the end of 2025 in the Saadiyat Cultural District.

The museum extends over an area of ​​35,000 square metres, and takes its visitors on a journey through time for 13.8 billion years of the evolution of our world, allowing them to learn about the origins of the universe and the future of the Earth.

His Excellency Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Miral, Saud Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Mohammed Abdullah Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, inspected the progress of work in the project, the construction of its structure was completed, and mechanical work is continuing in it. Electrical, installation of building equipment, and furnishing of exhibition spaces

Saud Abdulaziz Al Hosani said: “The Abu Dhabi Natural History Museum contributes to achieving the goals of our vision of developing education, research and scientific exploration in the emirate. It allows visitors of all age groups to have an inspiring experience and learn about the journey of the Earth’s evolution on a journey that extends over millions of years, which motivates them to… Paying attention and exploring more about the future of planet Earth. In conjunction with the progress of the project’s development work, we are working to acquire the rarest natural history specimens in Abu Dhabi, and look forward to sharing inspiring horizons about the future, and enhancing the passion for exploring knowledge related to the natural world.”

Mohammed Abdullah Al Zaabi said: “The progress we are witnessing in the Abu Dhabi Natural History Museum development project is an important achievement in our journey towards enriching the cultural landscape of Abu Dhabi. We are cooperating closely with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi to achieve our shared vision for developing this distinguished destination, which is to provide an exceptional addition to the Saadiyat Cultural District. “When completed, the museum will play a pivotal role in enhancing access to natural sciences, and supporting the emirate’s tourism ecosystem and economic diversification.”

The museum reviews the history of life on planet Earth, highlighting local natural species of animals and plants, in addition to the geological history of the region.

Some of the important collectibles and artifacts tell some of the most important stories about our natural world, which will be presented to the public through immersive displays, based on scientific research and analysis.

The selection of the collections of the Abu Dhabi Natural History Museum is supervised by a specialized team, in cooperation with the most prominent scientists and natural history experts in the world.

The Abu Dhabi Natural History Museum will form an education and research institution that contributes to supporting scientific knowledge and provides an intellectual center for future innovation and emerging technology. It is planned to devote one of the facilities to innovative scientific research and studies in zoology, paleontology, and marine biology, in addition to research in molecular biology (DNA and proteomics) and earth sciences.

The new museum joins the museums and cultural institutions hosted by the Saadiyat Cultural District, which includes the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum, and is scheduled to soon include the Zayed National Museum, the National Museum of the United Arab Emirates, the Guggenheim Museum Abu Dhabi, which focuses on modern and contemporary international art, and the family home. The Ibrahimiyya, which includes a mosque, a church, and a synagogue within an integrated complex, which is a cultural and architectural beacon that reflects the human coexistence between the three monotheistic religions, and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, where unique architecture blends with the latest technologies to form a space where the arts meet with technology.