Times have changed or, better yet, the users of a product such as cinema have changed who sometimes, it remains tied to styles and metrics of the past (fortunately) see for example Top Gun: Maverick that saved Hollywood last year with stellar box office receipts; in other cases the same cinema remains stuck in 1990 with stand-alone films without a real context: exploits for their own sake and without a shadow of a doubt 65 – Escape from Earth by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods it is precisely the clear case of a film that if it had been released thirty years ago would have been almost appreciated, today it is rejected across the board.

65 million years ago

Mills (Adam Driver) is a space courier who lives on a planet that is not ours, however si infer to be populated by people similar in all respects to human beings. Life has not been kind to him, giving him a daughter suffering from a curable disease but with prohibitive costs, for this reason Mills will be forced to face a two-year journey in deep space to get the money needed for the operation of the daughter.

During the journey, however, things go wrong and our courier carrying several people placed in cryostasis, finds himself shipwrecked on a planet unknown to him, which for us is our but at the time of the dinosaurs. Joining our intergalactic messenger is a 9-year-old survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt) who does not speak the language of Mills but the two find a way to understand each other: Their mission is to reach an escape pod to return to space.

Net of a very obvious plot that leaks from all sides, 65 – Escape from the Earth is not really convincingnot only for the obvious plot holes but really for the development or rather a trivial and immediately known journey of the tormented heroa relationship that is growing between the two hackneyed space-castaways, already seen in two hundred other productions and a puerile aesthetic style, clearly below expectations but after all with just 45 million budget it went too well.

What am I seeing?

An hour and a half of consequential banalities in 65 – Escape from Earth with scenes bordering on the comical that however try to take themselves seriously: difficult to avoid the spoiler but dodging that bullet we can say that the Superior Man challenge (objectively the humanoid race of which Mills belongs is technologically light years ahead of us) against Cretaceous dinosaur resulted in the most banal of resultsobjectively without even getting a scratch by the dino-reptiles he meets, Adam Driver turns out to be a man of steel beyond reproachcapable of fighting with broken bones, gashes in the stomach and come out unscathed by bites and claws.

Koaplayed by Ariana Greenblatt he is an ambiguous character: it certainly doesn’t help that you basically don’t speak our language and therefore the affection we can feel towards you is limited but regardless, on the one hand, the little girl makes trivial choices (but so trivial as to border on an obvious reasoning problem) mind on the other is capable of extraordinary inventiveness and sometimes creates truly ingenious makeshift objects and tools; it is not clear to us the reason for this dualism in this character but, after all, the whole film is a festival of insane nonsense but they try to take themselves seriously.

The dinosaursalso co-stars of most of the scenes, they find themselves with a disarming duality: basically they love to play hide and seek, to pop out here and there suddenly and, up to here, nothing wrong since they are predators and want to get the upper hand against the prey; the problem arises when after making the jump and having bitten their target, simply they do nothing but take blows after blows, as if they were walking punching bags. If you think it’s over here you are wrong: in packs, dino-lizards are perhaps even dumberthrowing himself headlong into Mills’ face while when it comes to attacking Koa they seem to have some hesitation and wait for the “propitious moment” for no apparent reason.

65 – Wrong platform

The title, 65 – Escape from Earth, refers to the context of the late Cetacean when the meteorite which is theorized to have extinguished life on Earth sta to hit the blue planet. Of course they have the wrong distribution: it was a small screen moviededicated to platforms such as Netflix or Prime Videos maybe that would have made sense but such a film in the cinema has very little meaning. There is not a scene enhanced by the big screen, zero pathos in the dialogues which are limited to one-word sentences like “family” or “mountain” and “run!”.

Perhaps in a pre-2000s context when there was room for impromptu projects like this that didn’t need a sequel, it would have made sense to produce a film like this, today it seems to us a clever waste of resources and actors (for goodness sake) that they could be engaged in better projects. 65 – Escape from Earth it adds nothing to the genre nor has anything to say if not yet another concept of the father who leaves the house to give hope to the family and who has to face an odyssey (in which, incidentally, he slipped himself) to return home. You will forget it in the half hour after you see it or rather, you’ll want to forget it.