65 days of exciting experiences presented by the 27th edition of “Dubai Summer Surprises” starting today until September 1, including thousands of activities, promotional and entertainment offers, valuable prizes and concerts across the city.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 kicks off with the opening weekend celebrations lasting from June 28 to 30 in Dubai’s shopping malls, where everyone can enjoy a range of artistic and musical performances and entertainment events.

At the opening of the event today, shopping enthusiasts will be able to experience an exceptional experience with the “12 Hours of Exclusive Sale” offer, where visitors can benefit from huge discounts of up to 90% on more than 100 brands in Majid Al Futtaim’s shopping malls.

Music lovers will also have the opportunity to attend world-class concerts, and the “World of Fantasy” event will be launched, supported by Dubai Summer Surprises, in Roxy Cinemas across Dubai, where families can watch their favorite movies.

The opening weekend also sees the return of the Beat the Heat concert series for its third edition this summer, making Dubai World Trade Center a vibrant destination for fans of independent Arabic music.

Families can take advantage of free kids offers offered by Dubai hotels and popular tourist destinations such as Madame Tussauds, The View at The Palm, At the Top, Burj Khalifa and Aya World.

The Entertainer’s exclusive Dubai Summer Surprises package also offers 7,000 ‘buy one get one free’ offers at top restaurants, tourist attractions, beauty stores and fitness destinations across Dubai.

Dozens of top hotels and resorts across the city also offer attractive deals for couples, including romantic getaways, spas, fine dining experiences, and many amazing activities at the best cost.

Dubai Summer Surprises is unveiling exclusive weekly promotions throughout the summer aimed at giving shoppers even more rewards, starting with huge prizes with the Amber Millionaire Offers from Dubai Summer Surprises, beating the clock with Rivoli Collection during Dubai Summer Surprises, and Damas Jewelery Week at Dubai Summer Surprises. And many more.

Daily Surprises offers another wonderful experience for shopping enthusiasts from July 2 to August 4, with 34 different brands offering daily surprises at a specific location, including fashion, jewelry, cosmetics, household items, and more.

Suhaila Ghobash, Vice President of Festival Planning and Operations Department, said that Dubai continues to confirm its leadership position as one of the most prominent tourist destinations at the regional and global levels during the summer, by organizing a distinguished edition of Dubai Summer Surprises, which includes a variety of events and experiences that suit all tastes. And age groups.

Shopping enthusiasts can benefit from discounts of up to 75% on more than 800 brands in 3,500 stores over a period of 10 consecutive weeks.

The city also hosts many raffles and offers that offer additional rewards and valuable prizes such as new cars and cash prizes. Summer Restaurant Week returns this year, giving food lovers the opportunity to choose from 50 family-friendly restaurants offering set menus for lunch and dinner.

The inaugural edition of Sizzling Summer Eats kicks off on July 15 and will run for 30 days, where foodies can enjoy amazing discounts at 100 restaurants in Dubai.

Dubai’s indoor entertainment destinations provide the city’s residents and visitors with the opportunity to enjoy many wonderful activities and experiences with family and friends.

Modhesh World, one of the city’s largest summer entertainment and educational destinations, is celebrating its 25th anniversary, offering a variety of fun-filled activities and great gifts for children and families in a fun-filled atmosphere.

Shopping malls and other indoor entertainment destinations also offer a variety of artistic performances and fun activities to help everyone beat the summer heat.

Dubai residents and visitors will also have many opportunities to win great prizes at participating stores or across various retail outlets across the city.

The Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 draw campaign offers the opportunity to win one of six JAC GS8 cars from June 28 until September 1 if you spend 200 dirhams or more in any of the 18 participating shopping centres.

A drawing will be held on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the appearance of the Modhesh character from June 28 until August 11, giving customers who purchase a Modhesh shopping card from the Dream Dubai application or website the opportunity to win 25,000 dirhams weekly, in addition to the grand prize of 250,000 dirhams.

Dubai Jewellery Group is organising the City of Gold Jewellery Sale from June 10 to July 15, with 150 participating stores offering discounts of up to 50% on diamonds and pearls, in addition to discounts on gold jewellery manufacturing fees, exclusive gifts upon purchase, and the chance to enter a draw to win vouchers worth AED 100,000.

The Grand Dubai Summer Surprises draws will be held from June 16 to August 26, and give eight people the chance to win a Mini Cooper each.

Shoppers can purchase raffle coupons for AED 50 from ENOC stations or selected malls, with a raffle draw taking place for every 10,000 coupons purchased.

Dubai’s shopping malls are also hosting the Back to School 2024 raffle campaign from August 5 to 28.

Shoppers who spend 200 dirhams will receive a digital ticket to enter a draw to win a total of 100,000 dirhams in prizes, where 5,000 dirhams will be distributed among 20 winners.