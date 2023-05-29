A study by Paraná Pesquisas investigated the performance of the first lady along with the president at the beginning of his term

A survey by Paraná Pesquisas released this Monday (May 29, 2023) shows that 65% of Brazilians agree with the performance of First Lady Janja Lula da Silva in trips and meetings with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Another 35% disapproved of the sociologist’s participation in presidential events. Here’s the full of the study (420 KB).



The survey carried out face-to-face interviews with 2,023 people in 164 municipalities in the 26 states and the Federal District, from May 16 to 21, 2023. The margin of error is 2.2 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval.

Read below the breakdown of interviews and the margin of error for each region:

Southeast Region – 866 interviews (4.3 pp);

Northeast Region – 549 interviews (5.6 pp);

North and Midwest Regions – 315 interviews (5.8 pp);

South Region – 293 interviews

Janja’s presence at meetings and official trips became a meme on the social networks. Internet users mocked the photo of the first lady with Lula and the president of the United States, Joe Biden.