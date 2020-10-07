Reality is about to launch its new smartphone Realme 7i today. This phone will be the new phone of the popular 7 series of Reality. Earlier, under this series, the company launched Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro smartphones. Reality 7i, launched today, has strong features such as quad rear camera setup and 5000mAh battery. The company launched this phone in Indonesia a few days ago.In today’s event, the company is also about to launch Reality SLED 4K TV TV. This TV is 55 inches. This TV of Reality is based on special spectral power distribution (SPD) technology. Apart from this, the company is also launching N1 Sonic Electric toothbrush, Smart Cam 360, 100 W soundbar and 20000mAh power bank 2 today. The company’s India head Madhav Seth has also tweeted a tweet about today’s launch event.



Watch the launch event here

The phone will launch at 12:30 pm today. This launch event can be seen live on the company’s social media accounts. You can also watch the launch event live by clicking on this link.

Price of Reality 7i can be around 15 thousand

Nothing can be said for sure about the price of this phone coming in Aurora Blue and Polar Blue color options. However, in Indonesia the price of 8 GB + 128 GB variant of this phone is about 15,600 according to Indian rupees. The company has launched only one variant of this phone.

Specifications of Reality 7i

The phone has a 6.5-inch display with 720×1600 pixel resolution. The phone comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. This phone has a Snapdragon 662SoC processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. This phone coming with Dual Nano SIM support works on Realme UI based on Android 10.

There are four rear cameras in this phone for photography. It has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-lens with a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfie, you will get 16 megapixel camera in this phone.

Equipped with rear mounted fingerprint sensor, this phone has a 5000mAh battery, which comes with 18 Watt fast charging support. Other than 3.5mm headphone jack, all other standard options will be available in this connectivity phone.

