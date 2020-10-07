Realme has today launched its new smartphone Realme 7i in India. The phone has been launched in two variants 4 GB RAM + 64 GB and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB. Its 64 GB internal storage variant costs Rs 11,999 and the variant with 128 GB internal storage is priced at Rs 12,999. This phone has features such as 90Hz refresh rate, quad camera setup and 5000mAh battery. Apart from this, the company has also launched Realme Buds Air Pro, Buds Wireless Pro and 20,000mAh Power Bank 2. So let’s know in detail what is special about these new products of Reality.Reality 7i has a 6.5-inch HD + display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. This display comes with 720×1600 pixel resolution. In this phone with up to 8 GB RAM, you have been given Snapdragon 662 SoC processor.

This phone has quad rear camera setup for photography. It has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This phone has a 16 megapixel camera for selfie.

Micro SD card support is also available in this phone with up to 128 GB internal storage. In this phone equipped with rear mounted fingerprint sensor, you will get 5000mAh battery with fast charging of 18W. For connectivity, all standard options have been given in this phone.



Reality Buds Air Pro

It comes with special design. It comes with S1 chip which gives it a great noise cancellation. It has two microphones for active noise cancellation. The company says that these buds offer voice cancellations of up to 35dB. It also has a special transparency mode. The company is calling it its flagship headset.

It has 10mm base booster and boost + mode for strong sound. Bluetooth 5.0 is available for connectivity. Talking about the battery, it gives a battery backup of up to 5 hours with ANC. At the same time, it can last up to 25 hours at Bini ANC. It also has intelligent touch control. Earbuds come with an IPX4 rating. The price of Reality Buds Air Pro is Rs 4,999.

Reality Buds Wireless Pro

This two color option comes in bold yellow and classic green. S1 chip has also been used in this. This gives it a noise cancellation of up to 35dB. It has HD microphones with Transparency mode. 13.6mm dynamic base boosters are provided for strong sound. It offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It also has a special gaming mode. It has a 160mAh battery, which can give a backup of up to 22 hours. It can connect with two devices at once. This is the IPX4 water resistance. Their price is Rs 3,999.

Reality Power Bank 2 20000mAh

This power bank of Reality is equipped with Dhansu features. It has three ports for charging. It offers 18 Watt fast charging. The price of this power bank is Rs 1,599.

See full specifications