Jaqueline Castillo and Beatriz Piñeros, from the Foundation Mothers of the False Positives of Soacha and Bogotá (Mafapo) wearing masks that denounce extrajudicial executions.

One of the phrases that is used in any context is: “history will judge it.” Perhaps this applies to former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe. For many, he is a savior of Colombia, with a historical legacy that will mark many generations. But for most Colombians there is a negative image of the former president, and his past is linked more to illegal issues than to heroic issues. The list of questions is extensive and they weigh more and more on his back and that of his party …