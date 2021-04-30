The ERTEs have been the mechanism most praised by unions and employers for maintaining employment, a tool that ends in a month (May 31) but is expected to be extended, at least, until after the summer. And it is that it continues to be key for many Spanish workers who have been most affected by the crisis. As of today, 640,000 people are still in ERTE in Spain, a figure that has been progressively decreasing as the restrictions of the pandemic have been relaxed.

This was confirmed this Friday by the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, at a press conference in which she presented the Stability Plan that will be sent to Brussels this afternoon. Montero assured that at the beginning of April there were 650,000 people who were still in ERTE, 320,000 people less than at the peak of the third wave, when in February 970,000 employees were in ERTE. “80% of the workers who were in ERTE at the height of the crisis have already reincorporated,” explained the minister.

Likewise, Montero assured that the economy has demonstrated its “vigorous capacity” when the health situation improves, as was revealed in the summer of last year. Thus, its unemployment forecasts are optimistic, with a recovery from the pre-crisis level already in 2022, with 14.1% at the end of that year, the same with which 2019 closed.

For this year they forecast 15.2% unemployment, three tenths below that of 2020. And with the longer-term views, the Government estimates 13.2% unemployment in 2023 and a reduction to 12.7 % in 2024. Therefore, the Executive does not propose any effect on the completion of the ERTE, since they assure that the economic recovery will allow to “reabsorb” the hundreds of thousands of people who are still under this mechanism.