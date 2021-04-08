The day after school hours, students who study in foreign schools in Sharjah follow British, American and Indian curricula.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority reported that more than 74% of teachers and administrators in private schools in the emirate received the first dose of the “Covid-19” vaccine, and 64% of them received the second dose of the vaccine.

The administrations of private schools in Sharjah confirmed that they are ready to receive students at the beginning of the third semester, who have chosen direct and hybrid education, through conducting corona examinations for the educational and administrative bodies, in addition to taking strict preventive measures and measures to limit the spread of the Corona virus.

She indicated that the Emirate of Sharjah is hosting 118 private schools, in which there are 173,298 male and female students, and 17,420 teachers and administrators, noting that with its various administrative and technical cadres, it is making great efforts to enhance the educational environment in its private schools, benefiting from its previous experience, which She fought it in light of the repercussions imposed by the “Covid-19” pandemic.

She pointed out that, in cooperation with the local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in Sharjah, she announced the return of private school students in the emirate to their schools, starting from Sunday, to the British, American and Indian curriculum schools, and April 18th for the Ministerial Curriculum Schools, and receiving them in their school classes through the “direct education” systems. Or hybrid or distance learning », according to the choice of the student’s parent, after obtaining a negative test result before the date of returning to school no more than 72 hours from the date of the examination. She indicated that she directed all schools to reduce school hours at the beginning of the third semester, which begins in conjunction with the blessed month of Ramadan, and to reduce the number of school hours, and to limit them to between three and five hours only, to enable students to continue their virtual and direct education, according to the education system chosen by me. Command.

And it stated that it distributed a guideline to all private schools in the emirate, with the aim of reaching a healthy and safe environment for students and administrative and functional staff, and to ensure the successful completion of the school year, despite the challenges and repercussions that accompanied the spread of the new Corona virus pandemic, noting that it directed the monitoring teams of the authority to conduct a number of Inspection visits to schools and nurseries, to ensure that all concerned parties adhere to the precautionary measures stipulated in the guide, such as mandatory laboratory examinations for functional staff, sterilization of school classrooms and the various tools used in them.

The administrations of private schools in Sharjah, who follow the American and British systems, confirmed that they are ready to receive students with the beginning of the third semester, which will start on April 11, by conducting Corona examinations for the educational and administrative bodies, in addition to taking strict preventive measures and measures to limit the spread of the Corona virus, pointing out. Noting that there are no changes with regard to the “hybrid” study, whether direct or remote, indicating that it sent text messages to parents at school hours at the beginning of the month of Ramadan, and the study schedules for curricula that are limited to no more than five hours of school hours, and another questionnaire. Confirms the form of attendance that the student wants to study in the third semester.

She pointed out that internal committees and working groups have been formed to ensure the implementation of the precautionary measures for the return of students and the regularity of attendance in accordance with the health protocols and requirements circulated by the Sharjah Special Education Authority for all schools, with the necessity to follow them.





