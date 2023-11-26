The internal regulations governing the work of the Federal National Council, during the 18th legislative term, whose first session began on the sixth of this November, specified 64 legislative, parliamentary, supervisory and regulatory specialties, which are carried out by the heads and members of the Council’s permanent committees, which are formed by decision of the Bureau in accordance with the requests of the Federal National Council. Membership is offered by Council members, and not by the election system that was in effect in previous legislative terms.

The permanent committees are responsible for assisting the Council, the Bureau, and the President in studying, expressing opinions, and preparing reports on what is referred to them by the Council, the Bureau, or its Chairman in matters that fall within their jurisdiction. The Council may refer to the committees to study, express opinions, and prepare reports on matters other than those that fall within their jurisdiction, if it deems it appropriate. justification for that.

The new internal regulations, the most important articles of which are published by Emirates Today, reduced the number of permanent committees of the Council from 10 to eight permanent committees, after canceling the names of the “Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Public Utilities” and “Complaints” committees and merging them within the names of the rest of the Council’s committees. Nine powers were assigned to the “Constitutional and Legislative Affairs, Appeals and Complaints” Committee, including “draft constitutional amendments, judicial authority and justice affairs, assisting the Council and its committees in drafting legislative texts, verifying the validity of membership and parliamentary immunity and invalidation and revocation of membership, examining complaints received by the Council, following up on complaints and responses to them.” “Preparing an annual report on complaints to show what has been taken regarding them, what the Council or its Chairman refers to the committee to study and express an opinion, matters that fall within the jurisdiction of the ministries and government agencies concerned with the work of the committee,” while six powers were assigned to the “Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs” Committee, including Study draft laws, general topics, international agreements and treaties related to “internal and external security affairs, armed forces affairs, foreign policy, international and regional organizations, in addition to what the Council or its president refers to the committee for study and expression of opinion, and issues that fall within the jurisdiction of the relevant ministries and government agencies.” The work of the committee.”

According to the regulations, the “Financial, Economic, and Industrial Affairs” Committee is responsible for studying draft laws, general topics, and international agreements and treaties related to seven legislative specializations, including financial policies, economic and commercial policies, plans, and programs, the draft state general budget, final accounts, industrial affairs, statistical affairs, and others. This is among the issues that fall within the jurisdiction of the ministries and federal government agencies concerned with the work of the committee.” The “Technical Affairs, Energy, Mineral Resources, and Public Utilities” Committee also undertakes the study of draft laws, general topics, and international agreements and treaties related to 11 specializations, including “technical progress and development, energy and its sources.” Whether traditional or renewable, electricity and water services, development and exploitation of mineral wealth, the communications and space sector, federal endowments and Islamic affairs, the federal transportation sector of all types and the postal sector, federal housing, construction and urban planning policies and federal public works, what is related to other public services for citizens, in addition to What the Council or its Chairman refers to the Committee for study and expression of opinion regarding topics related to the Committee’s jurisdiction, and other matters that fall within the jurisdiction of the ministries and federal government agencies concerned with the Committee’s work.”

The “Education, Culture, Youth, Sports, and Media Affairs” Committee is responsible for studying draft laws, general topics, and international agreements and treaties related to eight specializations, including “education of all types and stages, universities and research centers and related scientific research affairs, policies, plans, cultural services, literature, arts, and media services of all kinds.” various matters, tourism, antiquities, and heritage, youth, physical education, sports, and sports institutions, whatever topics the Council or its president refers to the committee for study and expression of opinion regarding topics related to the committee’s powers, other issues that fall within the jurisdiction of the ministries and federal government agencies concerned with the work of the committee.” The “Health and Environmental Affairs” Committee studies draft laws, general topics, and international agreements and treaties related to 10 specializations, including “preventive, curative, and medicinal health services, health education and mental health, environmental protection and pollution control, natural sites and reserves, agricultural affairs and development, water resources, fish wealth.” And its development, livestock affairs and veterinary services, what the Council or its Chairman refers to the Committee for study and expression of opinion regarding topics related to the Committee’s powers, matters that fall within the jurisdiction of the ministries and federal government agencies concerned with the work of the Committee.”

The regulation stated that the “Social Affairs, Labour, Population and Human Resources” Committee is specialized in studying draft laws, general topics, and international agreements and treaties related to 10 specializations, including “Social Development,” “Human Resources Development,” “Family, Women, and Childhood Affairs,” and “Charitable and Social Institutions.” “Juvenile care,” “Employment, rehabilitation, training, and everything related to work policies and planning,” “Population policies,” “Settlement plans,” “What the Council or its president refers to the committee for study and expression of opinion on topics related to the committee’s jurisdiction,” “Issues Which falls within the jurisdiction of the ministries and federal government agencies concerned with the work of the committee,” while the “Committee Chairmen” committee is responsible for three main legislative and administrative specializations, including “study of what is referred to it by the Council, the Bureau, or its head with regard to the committees (provided that it does not conflict with the jurisdiction of the specific committees.” According to the regulations, study the main problems and issues that affect the work of the committees and submit reports on them to the Council’s Bureau, study the development and improvement of the committees’ work systems and provide the Bureau with a report on them for presentation to the Council, provided that the Council issues a special system for the work of this committee.

Union budget

Tomorrow, the Federal National Council will hold its second session of the first regular session of the 18th legislative term, headed by the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, to discuss a draft federal law regarding the allocation of the general budget of the Union for the fiscal year 2024.

During the session, members of the Council are scheduled to review four text messages received from the government containing the Council of Ministers’ responses to 52 parliamentary recommendations adopted by the Federal National Council and delivered to the government during the previous legislative term, on general topics regarding “the policy of the General Sports Authority regarding supporting and developing the sports sector in the country.” , organizing volunteer work, the impact of legislation regulating labor market activities on economic variables in the country, government policy regarding regulating private higher education.”

Commitments

The Council’s internal regulations obligated every member of the Council to be a member of only one of the permanent committees, with the exception of the Committee of Committee Chairs, as a member can combine membership in a committee with membership in any other committee, pointing out that each committee is formed of five members, or of seven members, as appropriate. The office body shall determine the circumstances and requirements of the work of each committee and what changes it may entail in making these numbers, taking into account the balance in the percentage of representation of the groups that make up the committee. According to the regulations, the permanent committees of the Council are fully formed once at the beginning of the first session and again at the beginning of the third session of each legislative term, unless the Bureau decides another date more appropriate to the circumstances and requirements of the work. While the Council may, based on the reasons given by the Bureau or the Chairman of the Council, amend the names of the committees and their terms of reference in accordance with the requirements of work conditions and requirements.

