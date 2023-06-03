most brunette intends to appropriate the human rights of the people of Mexico, since having enough strength to call for dialogue and agreement for the election in the Plenary Session of the Senate of three pending commissioners National Institute for Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI)engages in acts of sabotage and simulation in order to prevent this autonomous body from carrying out its substantive work, such as protecting, guaranteeing and correcting any violation of the human rights to information and protection of personal data.

By mandate of section A of article 6 of the Constitution, the INAI is made up of seven commissionerswho, meeting in plenary session, issue binding, definitive and unassailable resolutions on the rights of access, rectification, cancellation or opposition (called ARCO Rights) of people, forcing them to the essential quorum is 5 commissionerswhich is not materially possible because the Senate has not filled three vacancies, leaving INAI with only four commissioners.

It’s been 64 days since this serious omission by Morena, which has thousands of people devoid of the necessary guarantees to enforce their rights against a total of 8,000 obligated public subjects throughout the country, as well as private entities that are misusing personal data.

It is not a minor or dispensable matter, since it directly affects society, endangering not only its integrity, but also its assets and legal security.

So far this six-year term, more Mexicans have had their rights violated by government agencies, since Between 2015 and 2018, INAI received 26.8 appeals for review daily in response to official responses, a figure that doubled between 2018 and 2022, accounting for 53.23 daily resources.

This is due to the discretion, opacity and diversion of public resources that Morena has systematically implemented in the government, for which the INAI and the rights of the people they claim to protect and support hinder them.

We need to be clear that INAI is not paralyzedbecause although its Plenary session has not been able to meet, this institution of the Mexican State continues to fulfill its work of disseminating the human rights of information and data protectionas well as providing training and verifying that the 8,000 obligated subjects abide by the law.

By court order, The INAI plenary session will meet next weekbut only to attend to the couple of issues that the judge is instructing them, after agreeing with the people who disagreed with the omission of the Senate.

That is how INAI accumulates more than 2 thousand 200 draft resolutions that must be resolved by its Plenarywaiting for the majority in the Senate to deign to comply with their obligations and fully enable the institution that is essential for our democracy and human rights.

If not, the Plenary of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation will have the last decision.