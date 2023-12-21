Lausanne (AFP)

The company “A22”, which promotes the controversial European Super League in football, submitted a proposal to launch a “new European open competition”, which includes 64 clubs, after a ruling was granted by the European Court of Justice, considering the European Union “UEFA” decision to ban the Super League a violation of the laws. New support potion.

The company, which was created to promote the breakaway Super League from the Champions League, after its failed launch in April 2021, did not provide any details about when the planned competition might start, or the amount of support it enjoys, but said that the new competition adopts a promotion and relegation system. And it is broadcast live “on a new streaming platform.”

In its first comment on the decision of the European Court of Justice, that the measures taken by the International and European Federations, to obstruct the establishment of the competing Super League, violate European Union law, “i22 Sports” announced its victory in this legal battle.

The initial Super League project included only 12 clubs, and it collapsed within days.

The new plans announced aim to divide 64 teams into three separate leagues, with 16 clubs in the first division called the “Star League,” divided into two groups of eight clubs.

The second level, known as the “Golden League”, also includes 16 clubs divided into two groups of eight teams, while the third level, the “Blue League”, includes 32 clubs in four groups of eight teams each.

i22 CEO Bernd Rikart claimed, “Participation depends on sporting merit. There will be no clubs participating permanently, and the teams remain committed to local leagues.” The proposal included that each team would play 14 matches before the knockout stages.

A22 also announced that it would provide “at least $439 million” in solidarity payments to other European clubs, “more than double the current amount” distributed by UEFA.

She said that the clubs will be selected for the first year based on “a set of transparent and performance criteria.”

The matches are scheduled to be held in midweek, when the current Champions League and other European Union competitions are held.

i22 also plans to hold a women's competition with 32 teams, which it said its streaming platform would generate income from “advertising, premium subscriptions, distribution partnerships, interactive services and sponsors.”