Statistics of the Ministry of Interior revealed that the total number of requests to apply for the service of issuing a criminal case search certificate, at the state level, during the past year, at the state level, amounted to 64,861, including 46,483 applications for residents, 15,594 for citizens, 1,837 for visitors and 947 for others.

The certificate is a condition for issuing a work visa in the country for those coming from abroad, and it is also presented to official bodies that request this type of certificates, whether for the purpose of work, study, immigration, or obtaining certain licenses, and others.

The Ministry of Interior stated that this service, which it provides electronically, is one of the services of the General Administration of Criminal Police, according to which an official certified document is issued in Arabic or English (as desired) to the person applying, stating that his criminal document is free of criminal record and the extent of his commitment to the law, and that he is not involved in Cases or acts contrary to honor and integrity during his stay in the UAE, since his birth, work, or exercise of his normal life, or since his stay in the country, to present them to the concerned authorities with jurisdiction to fulfill the required justifications.

She stated that obtaining the certificate requires the availability of the Emirates ID card, and that the person should not be wanted by any party or previous holder, in the event of applying through the website or the smart application. The official portal of the UAE government stated that for those who have previously resided in the UAE and are currently living abroad, they can request this service electronically by providing the decimal fingerprint newspaper, provided that it is duly approved by the UAE embassy abroad and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the country of the applicant to obtain the certificate. .

