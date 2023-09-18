A recent survey conducted by “Emirates Today” on its platform on the social networking site “X” revealed that 64.6% of the public believe that school bus drivers use the “stop” lever in an uncontrolled manner on the roads, while 35.4% of them saw the opposite.

Followers interacted with an article recently published by the newspaper, entitled “School buses confuse drivers with excessive use of the (Stop) lever,” as they stressed that there is a necessary need to place strict controls and instructions on drivers when opening the “Stop” lever, in a way that ensures the safety of students, and at the same time limits… From the uncontrolled use of the “Stop” lever, to prevent the obstruction of traffic caused by school bus drivers due to parking in undesignated spaces, and the long waiting period for vehicles when the “Stop” lever is opened.

Since the beginning of the school year across the country, observers have monitored repeated misbehaviors committed by school bus drivers, including misusing the “Stop” lever and causing traffic obstruction on some roads, due to incorrect stopping from their point of view.

Article (91) of the Traffic Law requires drivers to completely stop their vehicles when the “Stop” arm of school buses is opened at a distance of no less than five meters to ensure that students can cross safely. The fine for not stopping is 1,000 dirhams and 10 traffic points.

Article (90) of the Traffic Law stipulates that school bus drivers will be fined 500 dirhams and six traffic points if they do not comply with the “Stop” signal when students get on and off the bus.

School buses are equipped with a smart system to detect trespassers when the “Stop” lever is opened at the time of boarding and disembarking students. It identifies the violating vehicle when it approaches a distance of less than five meters and does not stop, to ensure that students board or disembark safely.

According to official statistics, traffic departments at the state level have fined thousands of drivers over the past years for not stopping while seeing the “Stop” sign for school buses transporting students. They have also fined school bus drivers for not adhering to the “Stop” sign and traffic instructions and directions.

Abu Dhabi Police stated that on single roads, all vehicles traveling in both directions must stop completely, with a distance of no less than five metres, while on dual roads, all vehicles traveling in the direction of the vehicle must stop completely, with a distance of no less than five metres.

Vehicle drivers summarized the most prominent negative behaviors committed by some school bus drivers and the state of confusion it causes to them when opening the “Stop” lever, which is the bus stopping randomly and suddenly in places not designated for students to board and board, and some students waiting for a long period of time to get off their homes and board the bus. During the morning period, some of them do not adhere to parking near the student’s home, which exposes him to danger when crossing the road.

Vehicle drivers demanded that strict controls be placed on opening the “Stop” lever, to ensure the safety of students while transporting them to and from their schools, and to increase traffic awareness campaigns directed at school bus drivers.

Abu Dhabi Police obligated school bus drivers to adhere to several controls when using the “Stop” lever so as not to cause obstruction to traffic, most notably: stopping the bus in front of the student’s home unless there is obstruction or road works, and not stopping on highways, main roads, and public bus stops on main roads. Because they are considered unsafe areas for students to drop off and board, and the “Stop” lever for school buses should not be opened if the student is inside his home so as not to cause traffic congestion on the roads.

• A 1,000 dirham fine and 10 traffic points for not stopping when the “Stop” lever is open.

• Demanding the establishment of strict controls while transporting students to and from schools.