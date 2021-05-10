Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) achieved ADNOC Distribution Company Net profit of 631 million dirhams during the first quarter of the current year 2021, with a growth of 57.8%, compared to the same period last year, driven by improved margins and reduced operating expenses.

The company said in a statement today that EBITDA reached 817 million dirhams, with a growth of 46.9%. ADNOC Distribution recorded basic profits before deducting interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of 740 million dirhams during the first quarter, while the total profit amounted to 1.32 billion dirhams, an increase of 19.4%, compared to the same period last year.

The company maintained strong cash flow generation, with free cash flow reaching 835 million dirhams, a growth of 56.7%.

Earnings per share increased by 57.9% to reach 0.050 “dirhams / share”, compared to 0.032 “dirhams / per share” in the same period last year.

Fuel distribution sector

The company’s fuel distribution segment also recorded strong operating performance, with total retail fuel sales revenue increasing by 12.6% year-on-year in the first quarter, driven by higher margins. ADNOC Distribution reduced operating expenses “excluding consumption expenses” by 6.5% compared to the same period of the previous year, and this comes within the framework of the company’s efforts to enhance operational efficiency and the company has succeeded in reducing operating expenses despite its expansion of the network of retail stations. Reducing operating expenses is based on the initiatives taken by the management to improve operating expenses in all sectors of the company.

At the end of the first quarter of this year, ADNOC Distribution maintained its strong financial position with a strong balance sheet, which qualifies it to continue its efforts to expand locally and internationally, in line with its policy of smart growth.

The company’s liquidity reached 5.1 billion dirhams as of March 31, 2021, including 2.3 billion dirhams in the form of cash and its equivalent, and 2.8 billion dirhams in the form of unused credit facilities. ADNOC Distribution continued to implement its smart growth strategy to provide local and international customers and communities with retail fuel services based on modern technologies. The company opened four new service stations in the UAE, including two ADNOC “On-the-go” stations. », Which is designed to provide neighborhood fueling and convenience stores.

The company also intends to accelerate the pace of its achievements and adhere to its plans to open 70-80 new stations in the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by the end of this year, as 30-35 new stations are expected to open in the country. In line with the company’s ambitious strategy to boost non-oil sales, ADNOC Distribution invested in providing a modern and modern digital experience to its customers. During the first quarter, a total of 14 ADNOC Oasis stores were renovated.

Initiatives such as these that focus increasingly on customers have increased the average basket size by 2.2% as on March 31, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

International expansion

In addition to its growth within the UAE, ADNOC Distribution has accelerated its pace of expansion at the international level, especially in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In 2020 and 2021, the company concluded three agreements to acquire a total of 35 service stations, bringing the total number of the company’s stations in Saudi Arabia. To 37 service stations.

Ahmad Al Shamsi, Acting CEO of ADNOC Distribution said: “We made a significant milestone during the first quarter of 2021 by vaccinating all our frontline employees, and we are proud of their constant commitment to the highest health, safety and environment standards.

In addition, the company continued to consolidate the successes achieved in 2020, and recorded a strong financial performance, which provided the company with ample cash liquidity that would enable it to take advantage of future growth opportunities, whether in the internal or external markets.

He added, “The company continued to focus on achieving remunerative returns for shareholders during the first quarter of 2021 … and we are committed to pursuing a transparent and robust dividend distribution policy.” The first quarter saw 27 partners join the ADNOC Rewards program, which means that program members will receive more offers and discounts from major entertainment and entertainment companies in the UAE. By the end of the first quarter of 2021, the “ADNOC Rewards” program had registered more than one million users, and had achieved a major milestone by exceeding the total number of transactions made using ADNOC Rewards points by 12 million.

Dividend

During the General Assembly meeting held on March 16, 2021, ADNOC Distribution shareholders approved total dividends for the fiscal year 2020 in the amount of 2.57 billion dirhams (20.57 fils per share, “which represents an increase of 7.5% compared to the dividends for the year 2019. As a result of the performance. The strong and continuous growth of the company. The company was able to set a gradual dividend policy of 2.57 billion dirhams for the year 2021 and a minimum of 2.57 billion dirhams for the year 2022 «compared to a minimum dividend of 75% of the distributable profits for the year 2022 as in the previous policy» , Which provides shareholders with transparent returns until April 2023. The dividend policy for the coming years remains unchanged, with a minimum dividend of 75% of distributable profits.

The new dividend distribution policy reflects the company’s strong record at the end of 2020, as well as confidence in its growth prospects and its ability to generate cash flows in the future. Despite the current market conditions, ADNOC Distribution remains confident of its ability to fulfill its strategic commitments and achieve profitable growth and remunerative returns for shareholders.