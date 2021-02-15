In Madrid there is a door that leads to Havana. It was installed thanks to a meeting on the imposing marble stairs of the Asturian Center of the Cuban capital. There, on a night at the end of 1957, Inés María Braña Llanos and José Alberto Martínez Alonso met.

That meeting generated three stories. One of love that lasted 63 years. Another gastronomic through the Cuban restaurant Zara. And a third of excellence and proximity in the relationship with a diverse clientele.

If a camera had captured that moment in 1957, the image would offer the scene of two groups of young people descending at the same time on each of the sides. Pepe, who was descending with his friends, looked towards the other staircase and asked “who is that beautiful girl?”

That pretty girl was Ines. She was born in Havana in 1935. The only woman among five brothers. His parents ran El León de Oro, a bakery that still exists today. He studied at the Colegio de María Auxiliadora. As a teenager, I spent the afternoons on the Malecón. I wanted to be a teacher. On Sundays he went to the double movie sessions. Afterwards, to have a snack at Ten Cent. The closure of the universities decreed by Batista caught her in the second year of Pedagogy. Tried to be a nun. And he met Pepe on that staircase.

Pepe was born in Coruño (Asturias) in 1931. He was the youngest of two brothers. He lived through the Civil War. He saw the dead in front of his house. He remembered to shake the bread basket to collect the crumbs. At the age of 16, they sent him to Cuba. He left alone. One month of boat trip. Gijón, La Coruña, Vigo, Lisbon, Cádiz, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, San Juan de Puerto Rico, La Guaira (Venezuela), Santo Domingo and Havana. That was the journey he made aboard the Marquis of Magallanes. He first worked in his uncle’s shop in Sancti Espíritus. Then he discovered life in Havana. And he met Ines on that staircase.

After nine months of dating, they got married. With band and everything. In the same Asturian Center that hosted their first meeting. The official ceremony was carried out by Mr. Rojas, a notary.

In ’59 the revolution came. They saw, along with thousands of people, how the typewriters fell from the windows of the building of the Journal of the Navy. Pepe met twice with Che Guevara, at that time president of the National Bank. They embarked for Spain without imagining that it would be the last time they would see Havana.

After a brief stay in Asturias, they settled in Madrid in 1964. They opened the Zara cafeteria, at number five on Calle de las Infantas. The inclusion of Cuban dishes was produced little by little: they cooked them for them, the clients asked and tried them. This is how the first menus were configured. On Mondays, lentils and minced meat with white rice and fried banana; Tuesdays, stew and meatballs with congrí; on Wednesdays, Madrid stew and old clothes with rice; Thursdays, veal stew with vegetables and yellow rice with chicken; on Fridays, Galician pot and hake in green sauce. “Let’s go to the cubanito,” people said. They came to offer 160 services a day. On weekends, they rested to be with the family.

The Zara was also becoming a meeting point for the Cuban community. Every time there was news about the island, they would gather there. They were years of great informative intensity. The media covered all the steps that Fidel took.

In 1978 the cafeteria was transformed into a restaurant. Pepe and Inés lived and were part of Chueca’s transformation. Zara became a meeting point for a generation eager for freedom, passionate gatherings and nights that lengthened between songs. With its characteristic red and white checkered tablecloths as witnesses.

The fame of the restaurant spread and getting a table on the day was practically impossible. The quality Cuban food and the excellent daiquiris (daiquiri, they pronounced) added to their professionalism, their good customer service and their friendliness. They had a knack for knowing the exact time they should speak to each table. They starred in a kind of unrehearsed choreography that turned the restaurant into a cozy space. Pepe served the cocktails with a gesture of pride and illusion. Inés checked that everything was in order and asked the diners about something they had discussed on a previous visit. Because, in addition to serving well, they knew how to listen. And they were always smiling.

In 2014, the restaurant changed its headquarters to 8 Calle de Barbieri. Although Inés and Pepe continued to go there, they delegated the business to their daughter Inés, who is still in charge today. If a regular customer warned them that he was going to stop by the restaurant, they would approach.

After retiring, Inés mother joined Pilates and also went to the movies. He painted and went out for walks in El Retiro. They were immensely happy. They laughed at each other’s occurrences. Asked about the secret, Pepe explained: “We both have a very good character. And that when we worked we were almost 24 hours a day together . Sometimes we argued and we could mentally send each other to hell, but then Ines would ask me, do you want dinner, darling? And it was all forgotten ”. And then Inés added: “Pepe is the milk. The key is tolerance and not giving importance to things. And respect the tastes of the other. If he wants to paint, I go to the movies. And so at ease. And beware, we hardly ever agree. We debate a lot. But we are happy. And what is happiness? Have peace and be lucky with the family. We are very happy. With a person being normal, it is enough. And we have a family full of normal families. That is why we are happy ”.

On January 14, Pepe and Inés were admitted with covid at the Beata María Ana hospital in Madrid. They shared a room. On January 19, Pepe died of pneumonia. He was 89 years old. Last Wednesday, at home and after a few weeks with palliative care, Inés passed away. He was 85 years old. A few days before, he had asked his three daughters: “Dad passed away, right?” All four cried.

Later, she would call him from her bed: “Pepe, why don’t you come and find me? Pepe, come on, what are you waiting for? ”He said. And the story that had united them on that stairway in Havana brought them together again after 22 days. They had never been apart for so long in the 63 years of happiness they shared. .