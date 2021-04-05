Some 8,000 citizens aged 64 and 65 have already received the first dose of AstraZeneca since the immunization process for this age group began in Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca. A health worker vaccinates a man in Murcia, in a file image. / Martinez Bueso

63-year-olds will be included in the vaccination campaign this week of the Ministry of Health. This was announced this Monday by the counselor, Juan José Pedreño, after the meeting of the Covid-19 Monitoring Committee. Citizens of the Region born in 1957 will receive a message on their mobile phone in the coming days to administer the doses of the AstraZeneca drug against Covid-19. Some 8,000 residents aged 64 and 65 have already been vaccinated since the immunization process of this age group began in Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca.

Pedreño and the Committee spokesperson, Jaime Pérez, reported on the evolution of vaccination in the Region of Murcia. Both indicated that almost 260,000 doses of the vaccine against the virus have already been administered, of which more than 90,000 are second doses. Pérez assured that the Community will receive this Wednesday 30,000 more doses of the drug from Pfizer, while “there are no forecasts for the time of the arrival of AstraZeneca.”