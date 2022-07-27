Wisconsin.- A 63-year-old driver collided with a house, killing a baby eight-month-old in the town of Vinland, located in Winnebago County, Wisconsin.

The events occurred on Monday, July 25, according to information posted on Facebook by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. According to the statement, around 6:00 p.m. they received multiple calls from 911 about this incident that occurred at one of the residences located on Green Valley Road.

US authorities are still investigating the causes of the accident.

The driver of the semitrailer has already been identified. It is known that he is originally from Little Chute and only suffered minor injuries.

The baby was inside the house at the time of the accident and died before he could get medical help.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Neenah Police Department, Menasha Police Department, City of Vinland Fire Department, City of Oshkosh Fire Department , Gold Cross Ambulance, ThedaStar Air Medical, Wisconsin Public Service, Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response Team, Winnebago County Department of Highways, and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.