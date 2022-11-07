Home page World

A man was killed with a bow and arrow in Genoa. The act was preceded by an argument about disturbance of the peace. The victim had recently become a father again.

Genoa – In the Italian port city of Genoa, a man shot and killed an apparently new father with a bow and arrow after an argument about a disturbance of the peace. The 41-year-old Peruvian was “killed by a madman with an arrow” on Tuesday night, Genoa Mayor Giovanni Toti said on Twitter. The public prosecutor’s office is now investigating the alleged perpetrator because of a possibly racist motive.

Bow murder in Genoa: the victim became a father for the second time shortly before

According to Ansa news agency, the eventual victim of the attack celebrated the birth of his second son the night before with other South Americans on a street in central Genoa. A 63-year-old man then argued with the revelers from the window of his apartment because he thought they were too loud. According to witnesses, he is said to have racially insulted the group of people.

Finally, the man is said to have taken a bow and shot the 41-year-old man with an arrow commonly used for hunting wild boar. The arrow hit the victim in the liver, according to video footage from the crime scene, the shooter then tried to help his victim.

Bow murder in Genoa: the perpetrator had 60 arrows in his apartment

However, the Peruvian died, according to the local newspaper Secolo XIX according to a few hours after the fact in the hospital. During a search, the police later found around 60 self-made arrows in the shooter’s apartment. Genoa’s mayor spoke of an “absurd death”. No “nightlife, noise or other circumstances could justify such a reaction,” he said, referring to the alleged perpetrator. (AFP)