American actress and writer Julianne Moore visited the Venice Film Festival and surprised fans. The corresponding comments and photos appeared on the website of the publication Daily Mail.

For the red carpet, the 63-year-old star of “May December” chose a tight dress, decorated with a deep neckline and golden sequins. At the same time, she put on open shoes and massive gold earrings. Make-up artists also did light makeup for the celebrity, and stylists, in turn, styled her hair in a neat low ponytail.

The portal’s readers praised Moore’s youthful appearance in the comments under the article. “I’m very surprised that she’s 63. She looks great,” “Julianne’s makeup is incredibly beautiful. It’s so nice to see natural features,” “She looks natural and beautiful. If she did something, she did it very well. Other celebrities should take note,” “I’ve always thought Julianne was a very attractive woman,” “One of the most beautiful and natural-looking women in the world! And she’s 63! Incredible,” they said.

In March, Julianne Moore posed in a revealing outfit for AnOther magazine. The actress posed in a fully leg-baring outfit, sheer Wolford tights and Manolo Blahnik Mary Janes.