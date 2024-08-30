About 63 thousand Japanese have visited the Italian village in Tokyo and almost 25 thousand have boarded the Amerigo Vespucci ship. This is what Difesa Servizi, the in-house company of the Ministry of Defense that creates and supports all phases of the initiative, emphasizes. Today, the closing ceremony of the Tokyo leg of the World Tour of the Amerigo Vespucci ship and the Italian Village, the Multi-Year Traveling World Exhibition of Italian Excellence that accompanies the historic sailing ship and training ship of the Navy to the main ports of the five continents, took place in the presence of the Italian Ambassador to Japan Gianluigi Benedetti, Admiral Antonio Natale, commander of the Navy schools, and Luca Andreoli, CEO of Difesa Servizi.

During the ceremony, connected from Canberra, the Italian Ambassador to Australia Paolo Crudele spoke to pass the baton in view of the next stop in Darwin (4-7 October) in which Nave Amerigo Vespucci will be accompanied by Villaggio Italia. At the end of the ceremony, the Vespucci left the port of Tokyo headed for the Philippines where it will stop before reaching Australia. “The World Tour of Nave Vespucci and Villaggio Italia, in conjunction with the presence in Japan of the Carrier Strike Group with the aircraft carrier Cavour, have brought to Japan a piece of Italy of art, culture and above all the excellence of our technology and our Defense. We have strengthened our bond with Japan by strengthening cooperation in the strategic Defense sector”, underlines the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto visiting Tokyo.

“We recorded an impressive turnout in absolute terms: approximately 63,000 Japanese visited the Villaggio Italia in Tokyo and almost 25,000 went aboard the Amerigo Vespucci ship. We are equally satisfied with the institutional, economic, scientific and social relations that have been consolidated as well as the great and general feeling of appreciation that has been directed towards the initiative: 40 events scheduled, all rigorously sold out and all unanimously appreciated, by operators in the sector as well as by the general public”. notes Luca Andreoli, CEO of Difesa Servizi, the in-house company of the Ministry of Defence that creates and supports all phases of the initiative.

The initiative was also widely followed on social media, where the published content on the six channels dedicated to the Vespucci Tour (Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, LinkedIn, X and Youtube) obtained over 65 million views with 8.5 million interactions, while over 40 thousand contributions were generated worldwide by Internet users: the word most cited by Italian users was “pride”, while the Japanese ones were “bravo”. Great attention was also paid by the Japanese media, including all the main television networks that followed the presence of the Vespucci and the Villaggio Italia in Tokyo.

Forty events and 90 hours of shows have animated the schedule of the Villaggio Italia in Tokyo, recording a full house: from the wine tasting sessions and show cooking to the musical performances of the Banda della Marina Militare, the concert curated by the Italian Opera Academy of Maestro Muti realized within the activities supported by the Ministry of Tourism and ENIT, the concert of the Accademia Teatro alla Scala and the artist Serena Autieri. Among the Excellences on display at the Villaggio “La Cappella degli Scrovegni. Una storia contemporanea”, a multimedia film experience conceived and created by Magister Art in collaboration with the Department of Culture of the Municipality of Padua. They also found a lot of interest in Japan for the bronze work “La David” created by the artist Jago for the world tour of the Vespucci, for the great Italian cinema in collaboration with the Venice Biennale International Film Festival, the exhibition “Italia Geniale” dedicated to the history of Italian design, organized by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy and curated by the ADI Design Museum and, finally, for the exhibition of the Olympic Torches created with the support of Coni. Significant appreciation also for the wines brought to Japan by the Piedmont Region together with the Consorzio Piemonte Land of Wine in collaboration with Ice and Vinitaly, on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the UNESCO recognition of Langhe-Roero and Monferrato.

“The results of Tokyo confirm that this formula works and that Minister Crosetto’s intuition to create a mini itinerant expo following the Vespucci, not only enhances the ship as a special ambassador of Made in Italy, but is an extraordinary tool that allows people to get closer; the Villaggio Italia, as a large container and multifaceted platform to promote Italian excellence by the 11 ministries supporting the enterprise, is a valid, effective project, unique in attracting the interest and curiosity of the people and countries that are visited. As Italians we are grateful to the Japanese people for this welcome, to the citizens of Tokyo for the warmth and enthusiasm they have given us and for that smile that we will not fail to carry with us in our hearts” commented Andreoli who added “a special thanks to the crew of the Amerigo Vespucci ship and its Commander Lai, for always making us feel welcome guests, even after long voyages like the demanding one that brought them here from Honolulu and for the welcome they have always ensured us, to us as to the Japanese people. A thank you to Ambassador De Benedetti and his team, for the decisive support and for the precious operation”.

Deep gratitude to the Port Authority of Tokyo and the local authorities, he adds, “for the commitment and flexibility with which they have guaranteed us the necessary support. And, finally, my personal gratitude to all the over 800 direct workers, including the 135 Italians present in Tokyo, who have contributed to the extraordinary outcome of this event. A special team: an excellence capable of giving body and substance to an innovative idea but absolutely complex to realize. Arigatò Tokyo and see you in Darwin, on October 4th, at the Australian Villaggio Italia”.

“The Vespucci is a messenger of Italian culture, traditions, values ​​and excellence in the world and the welcome it received here in Japan, with a warmth and enthusiasm that exceeded all expectations, is the tangible demonstration of the deep bond that unites our countries and our peoples. This stage of the Giro del Mondo, together with the Villaggio Italia, marked in the most significant way the beginning of the “new era” in relations between Italy and Japan launched in January 2023 by Prime Ministers Giorgia Meloni and Fumio Kishida” underlines the Italian Ambassador to Tokyo, Luigi Benedetti.

“I would like to thank all those who contributed to the great success of the Italian village in Tokyo, from the Ministry of Defense to the 9 ministries and 2 departments of the Presidency of the Council that gave their support and to Difesa Servizi, an unforgettable moment. I would especially like to thank Commander Lai, Commander of the Vespucci ship, his crew and the students: you are the ones who made all this possible” added Admiral Antonio Natale, Commander of the Navy schools. In addition to the Ministry of Defense, which strongly supported the initiative, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers – with the Minister for Civil Protection and Maritime Policies and the Minister for Sport and Youth – the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Tourism are participating in the Villaggio Italia project. The Villaggio Italia project is a production of Difesa Servizi spa and Ninetynine.