For 28%, the date must be remembered and 9% did not respond; On March 31, 1964, there was a military coup that began the dictatorship in Brazil

For 63% of Brazilians, date of the 1964 coup, March 31, should be ignored, according to Datafolha survey released this Saturday (March 30, 2024). Another 28% said the date should be remembered and 9% did not knew how to respond.

The company interviewed 2,002 people from March 19 to 20, 2024 in 147 Brazilian cities. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Among supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), 58% said the date should not be remembered. Another 33% said it deserves celebration. Among PT members, 68% are against celebrating the date and 26% are in favor.

On Sunday (March 31, 2024), it will be 60 years since the beginning of the military dictatorship in Brazil, which lasted 21 years.

The Ministry of Human Rights had planned an event in honor of the “persecuted” by the dictatorship, but the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) ordered it to be cancelled.