The Emirates Council for Environmental and Municipal Action, chaired by the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, discussed the national action plan “We Are the Emirates 2031” in relation to environmental indicators, the preparations and readiness of municipal agencies at the state level for the rainy season, and the directions of general policy for the environment in the UAE. The council also launched, during its meeting, the “Schools Without Waste” project.

Al-Muhairi said that the Council launched the “Schools Without Waste” project as one of the transformational projects to enhance the approach of sustainable schools, which adopt the concepts of integrated waste management, as part of its work directions to keep pace with the new methodology in government work, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the State. Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure focus on national priorities within the Fifty Principles.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment signed a memorandum of understanding with the Emirates Foundation for School Education, the Abu Dhabi Center for Waste Management (Tadweer), and the Bee’ah Group to launch and implement the “Waste-Free Schools Project” in 63 government schools nationwide.

The Ministry, in cooperation with its partners in the project, will implement educational and awareness workshops for school students and teaching staff about the importance of adopting integrated waste management concepts.

Special containers will also be provided for waste sorting, and a number of modern technological solutions will be employed to deal with waste within the selected schools.

The project will contribute to raising and enhancing levels of environmental awareness with regard to integrated waste management among students and teachers, and achieving environmental sustainability, in order to enhance the achievement of national indicators for waste recycling treatment.