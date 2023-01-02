A Russian ministry spokesman said that “four missiles” hit a “temporary deployment center” of the Russian army in the city of Makevka, east of Donetsk, which is controlled by Russian forces, without specifying the date of the strike.

The spokesman stressed that “the families and relatives of the dead soldiers will receive all necessary assistance and support.”

Russian and Ukrainian media reported an attack on Makevka from Saturday to Sunday, that is, on New Year’s Eve, when a building housing reservists who were recently mobilized in Russia was targeted.

The strike took place after the “heavy use of mobile phones by the soldiers who had just arrived” allowed the Ukrainian army to determine their geographical location, a source who preferred not to be identified in the separatist authorities in Donetsk explained Monday to the Russian news agency TASS.

Several war correspondents supporting the Russian attack on Telegram criticized the Russian military leadership, stressing that the soldiers in the building should have used their phones far away and not concentrated in one building.