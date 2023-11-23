In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the UAE continues its humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, within the framework of Operation “The Gallant Knight 3”, by operating an air bridge, the total of which, as of Thursday evening, reached 63 aircraft. For the 18th day, in order to alleviate the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip.