A study carried out by FGV in Rio surveyed the main technologies used by these professionals and analyzed their impacts

Drones are the most present technological resource in Brazil in the fight against crime. They are adopted by 63% of the security forces of the 27 UFs (Units of the Federation).

The data are from the survey “Public Security in the era of Big Data: mapping and diagnosis of the implementation of new technologies in the fight against crime”made by FGV School of Law (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) in Rio de Janeiro and released on Wednesday (29.Mar.2023).

The study is the result of an analysis of 2,412 widely circulated reports and publications in Brazil on the use of data-based technologies by public security forces.

The survey also indicates that, after drones, the technological tool with the greatest presence in the country is OCR (optical character recognition). This technology is adopted in 44% of the UFs and is widely used in the electronic reading of license plates, for example.

Facial recognition is in 3rd place, being present in 33% of security devices. Cameras on police uniforms also appear among the main ones. They are used in 22% of security forces.

Predictive policing, which is the application of computer modeling to past criminal data to anticipate future criminal activity, is used in 7% of states.

The study

The mapping, carried out by June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022, analyzed 23 interviews with key actors of the security forces in the city of Rio de Janeiro. He was coordinated by professors from FGV Direito Rio Thiago Bottino, Fernanda Prates and Daniel Vargas.

According to Professor Fernanda Prates, the interviews made it clear that these new technologies are essential. With this, the need arises to seek to understand the best ways to implement them in the daily lives of professionals.

“Now that we understand that there is no going back, and that these tools will be part of these actors’ lives, we want to dialogue with them and also listen to their respective feedback. This dialogue can give rise to new regulations, help institutions and better understand how to apply these technologies in order to take advantage of their full potential.”, said the researcher in a note.

She points out that in addition to providing a better understanding of the main challenges to be faced with the arrival of new technologies, the study can generate regulatory measures and assist in the creation of public policies aimed at security.

The results of the survey gave rise to the book Public Security in the era of Big Data: mapping and diagnosis of the implementation of new technologies in the fight against crimewhich will be released soon.

With information from Brazil Agency.