Voter rate is lower than that recorded at the same time in the 2nd round of 2017. In that election, the rate was 65%

Participation in the 2nd round of the French presidential election was 63.23% at 5 pm local time (noon in Brasília) this Sunday (24.Apr.2022), according to the Ministry of the Interior. With a tight score in polls, voter turnout will be decisive.

The 2 candidates appealed to voters who did not vote for them in the 1st round to go to the polls. Voting in the country is not mandatory. Voters have until 19:00 local time (14:00 GMT) to vote.

Here’s how elections work in France:

In the last presidential election in France, in 2017, the turnout at 17:00 in the 2nd round was 65.30%, that is, above the registered this Sunday. In 2012, it was 71.96%.

Earlier, President Emmanuel Macron voted for Le Touquet, in the Pas-de-Calais region, in the north of the country. Watch (0min31sec):

THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS IN FRANCE

France elects this Sunday (24.Apr) the next leader of the country in the next 5 years. The 2nd round repeats 2017, when Macron and Le Pen faced off. It is about the choice between the continuity of a central government, pro-Europe and engaged in liberal reforms, or the shift to a Christian-nationalist agenda, critical of the European Union and anti-immigration.

The electoral campaign ended on Friday night (Apr 22). Candidate for the Republic on the March! party, Macron, 44, chose the town of Figeac, in the Occitania region (southwest). “[Este momento] is to reconcile kindness and ambition”he said.

Le Pen, 53, of the National Grouping party, went to the north of the country. “I made a beautiful campaign, whatever my result”declared in Étaples-sur-Mer, in the region of Pas-de-Calais, on the coast of the English Channel.

The last Ipsos Sopra Steria survey, in 6th (22.Apr), showed Macron with a 14 percentage point advantage over Le Pen. The president seeking reelection registered 57% of voting intentions. The deputy, in her 3rd presidential campaign, 43%. The day before, both had faced each other in the only debate of the 2nd round.

See below what each candidate stands for on certain topics: