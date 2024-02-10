Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Press Split

The Eurojackpot has been played since 2012. People from 18 countries can take part. The mega jackpot of 63 million euros now went to Bavaria.

Munich – All players who invest money weekly to take part in the drawings want to win the Eurojackpot. In some cases, winnings of over 100 million euros were won. A player from Germany now earned 63 million euros. Already last year A group from Upper Bavaria won the jackpotin 2023 it even hailed 74 million euros.

Lotto players or betting pools from Bavaria are happy about 63 million euros

It is not known whether the current winner is an individual lottery player or a syndicate. All that was published was that the jackpot of almost 63.3 million euros went to Bavaria. This was announced by the West German Lottery after the draw on Friday evening. With the winning numbers 4, 10, 11, 20 and 22 as well as the two Euro numbers 7 and 10, the player or players were exactly right with their tip.

The Eurojackpot is played twice a week. The jackpot of 63 million euros now went to Bavaria. © picture alliance/dpa | Thomas Banneyer (symbolic image)

The West German Lottery did not provide any information about the age and gender of the lucky person(s). The Eurojackpot can be played in 18 European countries, which is why the possible winnings are often higher than when playing the lottery in Germany. There are draws every Tuesday and Friday where between ten and 120 million euros can be won. The Eurojackpot is drawn in Helsinki, but the lottery is coordinated by Westlotto in Münster.

Several people have already won 120 million euros in the Eurojackpot

Millions of people play regularly in Germany lotto. The chance of winning a lot is extremely small. As Lotto writes, the chance of winning the smallest amount with the Lotto 6aus49 is 1:31. If you want to get a six with the right super number, you have to deal with odds of 1:140 million. In the Eurojackpot you only have to guess five numbers out of 50, but two out of 12 super numbers. There, too, the chance of winning the jackpot is set at 1:140 million.

To take part in the Eurojackpot, you have to pay two euros plus a 25 cent processing fee for each playing field. In the almost 12-year history of the Eurojackpot, there have already been some big wins. The maximum amount of 120 million euros was distributed four times. This even went to Germany twice, like most of the winnings of over 90 million euros in history. A man from Hamburg won a whopping 117 million euros in 2023. With the winning of 63 million euros, another high jackpot went to the Federal Republic. (rd/dpa)