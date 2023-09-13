The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai revealed that Dubai Airport handled about 42 million passengers during the first half of this year, while completed residencies witnessed an increase of 63%, and golden residencies increased by 52%.

This came on the sidelines of the press conference to announce the launch of the Global Conference on Policymaking for the Future of Ports in Dubai on the 19th of this month, at the Madinat Jumeirah Hotel in Dubai, in the presence and participation of an elite group of leaders, decision-makers, researchers and experts from all over the world.

Deputy Director General of the Department, Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, said that the conference will discuss the challenges facing the ports sector worldwide, and how to find radical solutions to them, especially since the number of passengers traveling through the world’s airports is expected to reach 19 billion passengers by the year 2040. The conference featured speakers from experts and specialists to extrapolate the future of this vital sector, and to propose appropriate future plans and programs to deal with it.

Bin Surour continued: “The administration will form a committee whose mission is to follow up on the implementation of the recommendations that will come out of the conference, and work to include them in the administration’s future strategic plans.”

He stated that the Dubai Residency has come a long way in moving towards smart services in its various sectors, and has preceded the world in implementing specific programs and initiatives that have had an impact in facilitating the movement of passengers.

For his part, Assistant Director General of the Air Ports Sector, Major General Talal Ahmed Abdul Qader Al Shanqeeti, said that Dubai airports dealt with about 42 million passengers during the first half of this year, including transit passengers, noting that “Dubai Residency” succeeded in harnessing artificial intelligence in Facilitating the movement of passengers, and dealing with the increasing demand during different seasons, especially since the ports witnessed a surge in the number of travelers after the end of the Corona pandemic.

In turn, the Assistant Director General of the Entry and Residence Permits Sector, Brigadier Khalaf Al Ghaith, stated that the number of residency permits completed in general during the first half of this year witnessed an increase of 63%, compared to the same period of the year, and golden residency permits also witnessed an increase of 52%, in addition to The percentage of tourist visas increased by 21% during the same period.

Al-Shanqeeti said that about 42% of passengers traveling through Dubai airports use smart gates, while the administration aims to reach this percentage to 80% soon.

Assistant Director General of the Governance and Regulatory Oversight Sector, Major General Dr. Ali bin Ajif Al Zaabi, confirmed that the conference provides the opportunity to learn about the best global practices in managing border crossings, and to exchange ideas and experiences in multiple fields at the local and global levels, which contributes to developing proactive policies to confront… Future challenges, in addition to discussing global issues related to immigration, residency, and related matters, highlighting some standards of interest to the country and the Middle East region, and their connection to the economy, examining future travel trends using the best systems and technologies, and learning about the challenges it faces in dealing with steady growth. In numbers of passengers.

The conference agenda also aims to enhance competitiveness, achieve the country’s direction, and in particular its proactive contributions to achieving Dubai’s economic agenda.

