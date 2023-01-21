The Dubai Health Authority revealed that the youth category topped the list of donors among visitors to the Global Village in Dubai, as part of the “My Blood for My Country” campaign. of them are young.

Hussein Al-Samt, Director of the Laboratory and Genetics Department, told Emirates Today that 63.9% of the participants in the campaign are donors for the first time, which is an indication of the campaign’s success in achieving its goals, especially in attracting new donors from the youth category.

He stated that the continuous success of “My Blood for My Country” in attracting new donors confirms the expansion of the circle of blood donors in Dubai, and contributes to supporting the authority’s database in emergencies and crises, and providing rare blood types.

He explained that focusing on the age group of 18-30 years (the youth category) makes blood donation part of a healthy lifestyle, and contributes to encouraging government agencies in the emirate to participate in blood donation campaigns.

Participants in the campaign, citizens and residents, confirmed that the campaign provided them with a great opportunity to donate their blood and help patients and accident victims, through its presence in different areas, including the Global Village, as it saved them a lot of time and effort that was spent in order to carry out this task.

They called on individuals and groups of society to participate in the campaign, within the framework of social responsibility, which requires everyone to join hands and cooperate in facing crises.

It is worth noting that the “My Blood for My Country” campaign was launched in its first session in 2012, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

His Highness was the first to donate blood at the moment the campaign was launched, which contributed to its success and encouraged community members to participate in it.

There are “My Blood for My Country” buses next to the main theater in the Global Village, starting from 4 pm until 10 pm, where the donors are received by a qualified medical team, who completes the donation process in record time.