The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, confirmed that the efforts of the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation resulted in a 63.2% reduction in the number of criminal reports during the past year, compared to 2021, and a decrease in unknown disturbing crimes by 50% during the past year, pointing out that The administration is working on completing eight innovative projects that contribute to enhancing security and safety in the emirate.

This came during his visit to the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, within the annual inspection program for public administrations and police stations, in the presence of the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansoori, and the Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigation, Major General Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, and his deputy for administration and oversight affairs. Brigadier General Saeed Al-Ayali, his deputy for research and investigation affairs, Brigadier General Muhammad Ahli, the deputy director of the General Department for Excellence and Leadership, Brigadier General Dr.

Al-Marri praised the role of the research and investigation men in combating crime, their security intuition in solving many mysterious cases, their achievements over the past year, and their keenness to enhance security and safety in the emirate.

He stressed that the administration has made great achievements through its keenness to come up with innovative projects that will reduce crime, and reduce it continuously and annually, the latest of which is the development of eight innovative security projects that contributed to achieving the strategic indicators of the leadership, and it was credited with apprehending many outlaws.

During the meeting, Al-Marri listened to a presentation from Captain Saif Al-Alili on the achievements and initiatives of the sub-departments, and the most prominent reports and studies that contributed to controlling and ending some phenomena.

He also listened to an explanation about the achievements, initiatives, and innovative projects of the Crime Reduction Department, in addition to the department’s statistics, which showed the seizure of 422 wanted persons in various cases, and the handling of 782 observations in cooperation with partners from government agencies, in addition to presenting innovative security projects that contributed to reducing crime. , post-crime procedures and a number of studies to reduce it.

Al-Marri was briefed on the performance indicators and the forward-looking vision for criminal training and the training activities of the Criminal Training and Development Department, as the department held 108 training programs between a course, a workshop and a lecture during 2022, compared to 98 training courses, workshops and lectures during the year 2021.

Shot law culture

The Finds and Lost and Found Department presented the strategic programs and the results of the strategic indicators, which were represented in the handing over of 745 people their finds during the past year, in addition to launching a number of initiatives, which were represented in the initiative to spread the culture of the founding law, and the Zero Finds campaign, as well as the initiative of honoring the trust, which aims to honor The picker for his honesty and his eagerness to hand it over to the concerned authorities, as the number of honorees reached 14 people.

The Tourism Police Department reviewed performance indicators and its future projects, as the number of awareness lectures for workers in the tourism sector reached 55, with a total of 4,085 beneficiaries.