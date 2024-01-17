The number of divorce cases registered last year in the electronic marriage system in the federal courts of first instance in the country at the level of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah reached 626 cases, representing proven cases in which a judge did not issue a ruling.

Divorce cases recorded a slight increase last year compared to 2022, which witnessed the registration of 596 divorce cases in four emirates, while the number of marriage contracts increased last year to 3,860 contracts, compared to 3,703 marriage contracts in 2022.

Statistics on divorce cases by duration of marriage last year showed that there were divorce cases that did not complete a month of marriage, and cases that did not complete a year of marriage.

Cases of divorce have also been recorded after long years of marriage, including one case of divorce between a resident couple after a period of marriage of 45 years, the reasons for which were not known.

Family consultants summarized the most important reasons for divorce as: financial and social inequality, inflated ego and thinking about oneself, lack of harmony and loss of love, absence of dialogue and irritability, family intervention, in addition to violence and control by spouses, the failure of each party to assume its marital responsibilities, and the control of life by the culture of luxuries. Marriage, and weak religious faith.

They also attributed the causes of some divorces to other factors such as poor communication, losing a job, going through financial hardship, social media, cultural differences, creating a different image of the concept of marriage, changing generations, setting unrealistic expectations, and marital infidelity.

2020 witnessed the introduction of amendments to the Personal Status Law to reduce the number of cases of “divorce for unconvincing reasons,” including presenting the two arbitrators’ recommendations to the spouses and inviting them to reconcile before issuing a separation ruling between them.

The amendments considered that the departure of spouses from the home to work, in accordance with the law, Sharia, custom, or necessity, is not considered a breach of marital obligations, calling on the judge to take into account the family’s interest in all of this.

The amendments stated that “if it is not possible to reconcile the spouses, and the entire abuse was on the part of the husband, and the wife is the one requesting the separation, or both of them are requesting it, the two arbitrators will recommend a final divorce, and an appropriate allowance to be paid by the husband without prejudice to any of the wife’s rights resulting from the marriage or divorce.” .

If reconciliation is not possible between the spouses, and the entire abuse was on the part of the wife, and the husband is the one requesting the separation, or both of them are requesting the separation, the two arbitrators will recommend the separation in exchange for an appropriate allowance they estimate, to be paid by the wife, unless the husband insists on it, and the court shall take into account the interest of the family in this.

If reconciliation is not possible between the spouses, and the abuse is shared, the two arbitrators will recommend separation without compensation, or with compensation proportional to the level of abuse. If reconciliation is not possible between the spouses, and the situation is unknown and the wrongdoer is not known, then if the husband is the one requesting the separation, the two arbiters will suggest rejecting his claim, and if the wife is the requester, or each of them is requesting the separation, the two arbiters will decide what they deem appropriate for the situation of the family and the children in separating them without compensation. Or refuse to differentiate between them.