Ihab Al-Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

Madinat Zayed Hospital, one of the Al Dhafra hospitals affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), received 623 births during the past year, an increase of 17% over the year before 2019, which reached 532 children, according to the statistics revealed by Al Dhafra Hospitals.

Dr. Maryam Rashid Al Muhairbi, Deputy Director of the Medical Affairs Department at Madinat Zayed Hospital, explained that the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department is witnessing continuous development, whether through the provision of the latest medical devices or the provision of distinguished medical personnel that meet the needs and provide distinguished medical services to the population, as it includes the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department in Madinat Zayed Hospital has two consultant doctors, seven specialist doctors and one general practitioner, in addition to six midwives inside the department.

Al-Muhairbi added that the medical staff at the hospital succeeded in dealing with a number of different cases, including the removal of the uterus through the abdomen due to the presence of a fibroid of the size of 30 weeks of pregnancy, with a perineal repair operation, in addition to another case of a 34-year-old patient who was suffering from some bleeding. Before childbirth with 5 previous cesarean sections, and she was previously diagnosed in another hospital with an advanced placenta, and the case was discussed with the patient, and she was informed of the possibility of needing to remove the uterus during a cesarean section, and accordingly the cesarean section was performed through the placenta, which resulted in bleeding Acute, the patient was treated and treated without the need for a hysterectomy, and the patient was discharged from the hospital in good condition with her newborn after 3 days.

The department witnessed two cases of central placenta previa, where cesarean sections were performed in the lower part of both cases successfully, and the bleeding was dealt with.