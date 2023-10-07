Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The High Electoral Commission in Iraq announced yesterday the presence of 622 monitoring teams and a central committee to monitor the electoral campaigns and propaganda that will take place before the local elections scheduled to be held next December 18 throughout the country, indicating that penalties will be applied against those who violate them and exaggerate the amount of spending.

The head of the media team at the Commission, Imad Jamil, said, “The Commission adopts controls in organizing electoral campaigns and preventing exaggeration in spending issues,” explaining that “exaggeration has no perspective, as money is sometimes paid to people for the purpose of achieving benefits in the voting and election process, but The Commission monitors what is apparent, in addition to the reports it receives from the concerned authorities or parties participating in the political process, such as parties, candidates, and even the media.

Jamil added, “The commission has an electoral system that it works for, which is not to use government departments and funds, as well as not to seek help from foreign money. In addition, it has great monitoring by its teams, in addition to central committees that monitor these cases with reports and send them to the national office to refer them to legal matters.” To make sure of it.”

He pointed out that “the Commission’s penalties include financial up to 50 million Iraqi dinars, or referral to the courts, which may impose a penalty of up to one year in prison, in addition to preventing the candidate if he uses sectarian slogans, incites sedition, or insults other candidates, or is proven to have been ordered to use money.” The state or foreign money, and therefore the penalty amounts to his exclusion from nomination.” The Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq had previously indicated that “the governorates that recorded the highest rate of modernization of new births entitled to participate in the provincial council elections were Nineveh Governorate in first place, followed by Kirkuk, and that the capital, Baghdad, is the least modernized in general compared to In the rest of the governorates.

She confirmed that more than 23 million people are entitled to cast their votes in the provincial council elections, including only more than 10 million people who have updated their electoral records so far.

296 party

It is assumed that 296 political parties will participate in the elections, organized into 50 alliances, along with more than 60 candidates who will participate on individual lists, to compete for 275 seats, which is the total number of seats in the Iraqi provincial councils.

The Iraqi provincial council elections will be held according to the “Saint Legault” method, which relies on dividing the coalition votes by the electoral divisor of 1.7, which makes the fortunes of large political entities rise at the expense of independent and civil individual candidates, as well as emerging and small entities.