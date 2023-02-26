The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that the number of users of mass transportation in Dubai, which includes the Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public buses, marine transport (abras, ferries, water taxis and water buses), and shared transport (e-booking vehicles, smart rental vehicles, and buses on demand) In addition to taxis (Dubai taxis and franchise companies), it reached about 621.4 million passengers in 2022, compared to about 461 million passengers in 2021, recording a growth of 35%, while the daily average number of users of mass transportation, shared transportation and taxis reached last year. About (1.7) million passengers, compared to about (1.3) million passengers in 2021.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, expressed his happiness with the significant growth in the number of mass transit users in 2022, and the increase in the share of the Dubai Metro acquisition of the total number of passengers by 3%, and marine transport by 1%, compared to 2021, pointing out Noting that the Dubai Metro accounted for the largest percentage of the number of users of mass transportation, shared transportation, and taxis in 2022, by 36% (compared to 33% in 2021), while the share of the contribution of taxis decreased to 30% (compared to 34% in 2021), It is a good indicator of the shift of passengers towards the use of mass transportation that transports a larger number of passengers. The percentage of users of public transportation buses reached 25%, and the percentage of users of marine transportation increased from 2% in 2021 to 3% in 2022. , and the Dubai Tram, for its share in the number of its users, by 5% for common means of transportation, and 1% for the Dubai Tram.

His Excellency explained that the month of March of 2022 recorded the highest rate in the number of passengers, as nearly 62 million passengers were transported, and this coincided with the conclusion of the activities of Expo 2020 Dubai, and December came second with 57 million passengers, and the number of passengers varied in the rest of the months. Between 46 and 56 million passengers, indicating that the total number of trips for mass transportation, shared transportation, and taxis during the past year amounted to 129 million trips, including more than 105 million trips for taxis, 18.5 million for shared transportation, and more than 4 million. A bus trip, 936 thousand trips for marine transport, more than 450 thousand trips for the Dubai Metro, and about 99 thousand trips for the tram. October recorded the highest number of trips, with 11.9 million trips, followed by March with 11.8 million trips, and the trips ranged in the rest The months are between 9.7 million and 11.6 million trips.

Dubai metro passengers

The figures issued by the Statistics and Data Analysis Department in the Unified Control Department indicated that the number of users of the Dubai Metro, with its red and green lines, reached 225.1 million passengers in 2022, and the Burjuman and Union stations, which are joint stations on the red and green lines, accounted for the largest share in the number of public Dubai Metro passengers. In the past, the number of passengers at BurJuman station for the red and green lines reached 13 million, while the number of passengers at the Union station for the red and green lines reached 10.8 million. On the red line, Al Rigga station recorded the largest number of passengers, with a total of 9.9 million passengers, followed by the Mall of the Emirates station, with 9.6 million passengers. Then the Burj Khalifa / Dubai Mall station with 8.8 million passengers, and the Business Bay station with 8.5 million passengers. On the Green Line, Sharaf DG station came first in terms of the number of passengers with 7.7 million passengers, followed by Baniyas station with 7.3 million passengers. The stadium station came third with 5.6 million passengers, then Salah Al-Din station with 5.3 million passengers, and Al-Ghubaiba station with 4.9 million passengers.

transportation users

Last year, the Dubai Tram transported 7.5 million passengers, while public transport buses transported 157.3 million passengers. The number of marine transport users that include abras, water buses, water taxis, and the Dubai Ferry reached about 16 million passengers last year. As for the means of joint transportation that include electronic reservation and leasing vehicles. Smart buses and on-demand buses transported 32.5 million passengers last year, while taxis in Dubai, which include (Dubai Taxi and franchise companies), last year transported 183 million passengers.

System integration

The results and indicators of the number of users of mass transportation, joint transportation, and taxi vehicles confirm the effectiveness of the plans and programs implemented by the Roads and Transport Authority, in providing different modes of transportation that meet the needs of residents and visitors of the Emirate of Dubai, as well as the integration of the elements of the mass transportation system with each other, as they have become The backbone of the movement of residents and visitors in the various regions of the Emirate of Dubai.

This system has succeeded in bringing about change and development in the culture of the population of all segments towards the use of public transportation, as the strategic and executive plans for roads and transportation, according to which the authority operates, are based on the principle of integration to achieve smoothness and ease of movement in the Emirate of Dubai.