Bertha “N”, a 62-year-old teacher, was arrested by Baja California authorities after being accused of harassing one of her students and depriving her of her freedom in a hotel room located in the city of Tijuana.

The victim’s parents reported the minor’s disappearance to the State Attorney General’s Office on September 8. After several hours of searching, the minor managed to send a text message and her location from a cell phone.

Upon arriving at the indicated location, the authorities implemented an operation to save the minor and arrest the sexagenarian, who was identified as a teacher at the “Estación Coahuila” High School in the city of Mexicali.

According to statements by Baja California prosecutor María Elena Andrade, the girl’s parents filed charges against the teacher in June for harassment. The parents argued that the woman sent messages to her daughter’s phone to persuade her to have a romantic relationship with her, but when she failed to achieve her goal, she began to threaten her and exert pressure.

Given the seriousness of the accusations, Bertha “N” was removed from her position in June.

It is worth mentioning that it will be the relevant authority that determines the innocence or guilt of the accused.