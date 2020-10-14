Washington / Brasilia: Corona has created a furore around the world. In the last 24 hours, 51 thousand cases have been reported in the worst affected states of Corona, while 823 people have died. At the same time, in the third most affected country Brazil, 11 thousand new corona have been infected and 354 people have died. In the last 24 hours more than 62 thousand cases have been reported in both countries and 73 thousand people have also been cured.

Total infection and mortality

In the US, the number of corona virus patients increased to 80 lakh 89 thousand by October 14 morning, out of which 2 lakh 20 thousand people have died. 72.37 lakh people have been infected in India and out of these one lakh 10 thousand people have lost their lives. At the same time, the total number of infected people in Brazil is more than 51 lakh, more than one lakh 51 thousand people have died here.

Active case and recovery rate

So far 52.25 lakh people have been cured in America. There are 26 lakh 43 thousand active cases here, meaning that these people are still infected with the virus. The recovery rate in India is 87 percent, which means that 63 lakh people have been cured out of the total infected. There are more than 8 lakh 27 thousand active cases in India, they are being treated in the hospital. At the same time, in the third most affected country Brazil, 4 lakh 36 thousand active cases have been done and the number of people recovered is about 45 lakh.

The corona infection may be spreading rapidly, but it is no longer fatal. The corona virus that spreads worldwide will soon be eradicated. Scientists of many countries have claimed that this virus is becoming increasingly vulnerable. In the beginning of the epidemic, its infection was as deadly as it is now.

