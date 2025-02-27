62% of people in Spain believe that anyone can vary their preferences and have sex with women or men

Most of the citizenship – session of every ten people – considers it important to have a partner to achieve a satisfactory life, an opinion that you are more divided between youth. In the strip from 18 to 24 the opinions are distributed and half of the people believe that it is “little or nothing important” the vital partner, as reveals the survey of the CIS on sex and couple published on Wednesday.

Some more consensus there is about the idea of ​​the importance of sexual relations per se. Three out of four citizens argue that it is “very or quite important” to have them to have a satisfactory life, but the global data hides the different approach that men and women perform to this fact: they, as a collective, consider it more importantly, with 84.8% of men who agree with the statement. They stay at 69.4%. In front, without sex distinction, one in five asked (21.3%) believes that it is “little or nothing important” to have relations to achieve happiness.

There is also enough coincidence (84.9% support) in the fact that in a sexual relationship it is worth “everything” as long as the participants agree. This fact contrasts in some way with the settled thought (78.2% supports it) that there are still many prejudices and concealment regarding sex.

This statement takes some body when asked about the sexual preferences of citizens. Here the percentage of citizens who believe that throughout life a person can vary their sexual preferences and have relations with men or women, falls to 62.6%. One person in three rejects this idea.

The Sociological Research Center has also asked citizens about what infidelities are. The coincidence is solid with respect to having sexual and affective relations with a third person (nine out of ten believes), while kisses on the lips are perceived more ambiguity: more than half do consider it infidelity (53%), while four out of ten (42.9%) do not believe it.

Lighting by phone is an infidelity?

The survey also investigates social ideas regarding infidelity with issues that do not necessarily imply physical contact. Is it flirting with social networks an infidelity even if there is no meeting? Three out of four believe yes. Some less (64.5%) consider that “maintaining tone conversations through messages, telephone or social networks” also enters this category. Here, again, different approaches between men and women are observed. They support this idea (70.6%) more than for men (58.1%). There are also differences in how this issue is perceived depending on age: young people are more sensitive to this thought (83.5% support it) than those over 65 (52.3%).

In this section, where it has been asked about several issues, the most divided is whether to fall in love with another person is considered an infidelity even if there are no sexual relations: there are some more people who believe that yes (49.8%) than those who think no (47.1%).

Beyond opinions, CIS has also inquired about the concrete sexual life of citizens. As for practices, the preponderance of vaginal penetration (92.4%), kisses or caresses (86.4%), masturbation (80.3%) and oral sex (78.1%) is maintained.

The number of couples (according to the free consideration of each of what is a couple, but does not refer to sexual) is relatively distributed among the citizen residuals that have had more than 9 (4%) or 20 (1%).

As for sexual partners, one in four respondents (23.3%) claim to have bedtime between five and ten people, almost the same (22.5%) who say that he has only been with one. 12.3% counts between 11 and 20 people and 9.6% say they have slept between 21 and 100 people.

Finally, among those people who have at least had a sexual experience in their lives, 30.5% say they are “very satisfied” with their sexual life, 42.8% say that “quite satisfied”, while 21.1% argue that “little or nothing satisfied.” One in 20 (4%) says that it has no sexual life today.

Among the people surveyed, 85.4% of those who have participated in the survey feel heterosexual, 5.9% state that it is bisexual and 2.8% that is homosexual.