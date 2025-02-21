Maritime rescue has escorted this Friday to the port of La Restinga (El Hierro) to a Cayuco, with 62 migrants, Among them, seven women and a minor, after being located 5 miles south of the island.

The boat was Located by a Civil Guard Sive radarand subsequently maritime rescue proceeded to mobilize the Savamar Acrux, which escorted them to the area indicated above.

Migrants, apparent good health and sub -Saharan origin, They arrived at Puerto at 11.45 amas reported by the state agency.