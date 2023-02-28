Italy.- So far 62 bodies of migrants have been located that died in a boat near the coast of Italythe Italian coast guards continued their search on Monday at sea and on the coast near Crotone in Calabria.

The discovery of the bodies of new victims washed ashore by the tide increased the balance to 62 dead, the coast guard told AFP on Monday. This figure could increase. The previous balance was 59 deaths.

The NGOs took care of children who saw their relatives drown when the boat overloaded crashed into some rocks a few meters from the coast in the middle of a storm on Sunday at dawn.

“A 12-year-old Afghan boy lost his entire family, nine people in total: his four brothers and sisters, his parents and other members of his family,” Sergio di Dato, head of the team of psychologists sent to the scene, told the press. by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) to help survivors.

Remains of the boat were found scattered on the beach, according to images from the Italian police and AFP.

Firefighters from the neighboring city of Cutro mobilized a boat on Monday to launch new searches, aided by helicopters that flew over the area.

In Le Castella, where a 15th-century fortress dominates the coast, an AFP journalist attended coastguard operations that recovered the body of a woman, in her early twenties.

Local officials indicated that The search continues for about 20 possible missingalthough survivors have given differing accounts of how many people were on the ship.

Forensic police have begun the identification task, sharing an email address to which those looking for their loved ones can write to send significant details, from eye or hair color to tattoos.

The Italian NGO Save the Children indicated on Twitter that it took care of survivors from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia and Syria, including dozens of minors traveling with their families. “There are many missing children“, he added.

According to this NGO, the survivors recounted that “during the night, near the coast, they heard a loud noise and then they all fell into the water.” “Some said they saw their relatives fall into the water and disappear, or die.”

The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday that 16 Pakistanis were among those rescued, and that four of the missing were Pakistanis.

A Pakistani official from the fight against human trafficking He explained that more and more people in his country decide to migrate “due to the worsening of the economic situation and the lack of work.”

“We estimate that some 40,000 try to enter European countries every year,” he said, requesting anonymity.

– “Criminal” –

The boat there was Izmir party in Turkey last week, and three of the people responsible for smuggling illegal migrants have already been detained, while police are looking for a fourth suspect, Italian media reported Monday.

The head of government of Italy, the far-right Giorgia Meloni, expressed her “deep pain” and estimated that it was “criminal to send a boat of just 20 meters into the sea with 200 people on board and with a bad weather forecast.”

Italy, a country to which hundreds of thousands of migrants have arrived in recent years, reproaches its partners in the European Union for a lack of solidarity to distribute the weight of this situationeven if a large number of those people do not stay on the peninsula.

Italy’s geographical situation makes it a destination of choice for asylum seekers moving from North Africa to Europe.

According to the Interior Ministry, some 14,000 migrants have arrived in Italy since the beginning of the year, up from 5,200 in the same period last year and 4,200 in 2021.

With information from AFP